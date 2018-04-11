Weekly arrests reported

The following are arrests made by the Appling County Sheriff’s Office from March 30 – April 5.
On March 30, Michael Donnell Jordan was arrested for probation violation and failure to appear.
March 30, Vittoria Powers Mann was arrested for three counts theft by deception, theft by receiving stolen property, possession and use of drug related objects, possession of cocaine, two counts forgery in the fourth degree, and four counts forgery in the third degree.
March 30, Warren Joseph Moody, Jr. was arrested for identity theft fraud.
March 30, Christina Jean Campbell was arrested for failure to appear.
March 30, Gregory Delano Mann was arrested for possession of cocaine and possession of drug related objects.
March 30, Becky Alana Lord was arrested for identity theft fraud.
