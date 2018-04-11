It's a Boy!

Casey and Dana Mullis of Baxley are pleased to announce the birth of their son, Caleb Shawn Mullis.
Caleb was born on March 18 at 4:45 a.m. and weighed five lbs. eight oz. and was 19 inches long. He was delivered at Wayne Memorial Hospital with Dr. Lee as the attending physician.
Caleb is the maternal grandson of Carolyn Sorrell Beckworth and the late Jimmy Beckworth of Baxley. He is the maternal great grandson of Jeanette Beckworth and the late Farris Beckworth, and the late Vernelle Sorrell.
He is the paternal grandson of Pete Mullis and Shelly Gibbs of Baxley. Caleb is the paternal great grandson of the late Bill and Virginia Mullis and the late Bunk and Louise Whaley.
Caleb was welcomed home by his big sister, Callie Brooke, who celebrated her third birthday on March 19.