By The children of Betty and Billy Lewis
On a beautiful, early Easter morning 65 years ago, our parents, Betty and Billy Lewis celebrated marriage.
Lewis couple celebrate 65 years of marriage
Wednesday, April 11. 2018
The celebration was held at their first little house on Pendleton Street, “Mortgage Hill” in Baxley.
Mom made her lovely, simple dress. The furnishings in their home were made of junk car seats that rested on cinder blocks hat were provided by Dad’s wrecker business, slip covered to make them pretty by Mom.
The gathering was small, but special. Coffee and doughnuts from Tootle Brothers Bakery was the fare of the day. Obviously, the doughnuts, coffee, Easter Sunday and a gathering of close friends and family sealed the deal! As their children we are grateful and thankful.
The ensuing 65 years brought much love, many challenges, but ultimately love and appreciation for each other, our family, community and friends.
If you are reading this, you have most likely met and had something to do with our parents. Hopefully good!
As their children, we stand in awe of their love and commitment to each other and to us as their children. We have and will continue to overcome hurdles placed in our way by life, as you no doubt have done and continue to do with your families.
As you know, Mom has recently been diagnosed with a serious cancer. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your love, your compassion, your visits, your gifts, your food, your calls, your understanding of what an individual and a family needs at a time like this. Only in the south! You can never know the depth of our gratitude.
Now is a celebration! Sixty-five years of marriage! Jeff, Jill, Scott, and John would like to congratulate them and wish them God speed!
