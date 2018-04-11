Boy Scout Troop 472 set to hold annual Pancake Breakfast

Boy Scout Troop 472 will be having its 14th Annual Pancake Breakfast this year in conjunction with the Baxley Tree Trek Race on Saturday, April 14, at the First United Methodist Church Family Life Center from 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. This is the troop’s largest local fundraiser of the year, with all proceeds to remain here in Baxley/Appling County. Tickets are $5.00 for all you can eat pancakes, sausage, orange juice, milk, and coffee (dine-in or carry-out). Orders of ten or more can be delivered. Tickets are available from any Boy Scout or contact Merry Burkett at 367-7361.
