Legals for 4-4-2018
Posted by Staff Writer in Legal Notices
Wednesday, April 4. 2018
The following are legal notices for the week of 4-4-2018.
IN THE JUVENILE COURT OF APPLING COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN THE INTEREST OF J.N.W., DOB: 05/27/2015
Minor Child
Case No. 001-2015-J-068
FOR PETITION TO TERMINATE PARENTAL RIGHTS
TO: JESSICA LYNNE WILLIS, ROCKY WILLIS, SEAN HIGGINBOTHAM and ANY UNKNOWN UNNAMED PUTATIVE FATHERS, and OTHERS CLAIMING AN INTEREST IN THE MINOR CHILD NAMED ABOVE BORN TO JESSICA LYNNE WILLIS ON THE DATE ABOVE.
By Order for Service by Publication dated January 10, 2018, you are required to appear before the Juvenile Court of APPLING County, Georgia to answer the allegation of a Petition to Terminate Parental Rights filed on 5/5/18, by APPLING County Department of Family and Children Services. You may obtain a free copy of the petition directly or by mail from the clerk of said court. The general nature of the allegations are that the child is a dependent child and the dependent state is likely to continue and cause serious physical, mental, emotional, or moral harm to the child unless the rights of the parents are terminated. The court hearing of your case has been scheduled for May 23, 2018 at 9:30 a.m., at the Appling County Courthouse in Baxley, Georgia.
The court at trial can enter a judgment ending your rights to the children if you fail to appear and show cause why your parental rights should not be terminated. A biological father may lose all rights to the children and not be entitled to object to the termination of their rights unless, within 30 days of receipt of this notice, he files: (1) a petition to legitimate the children; and (2) a notice of the filing of the petition to legitimate with the Juvenile Court of APPLING County, Georgia.
A party has the right to an attorney in this proceeding. If you are unable to hire an attorney, the Court will appoint one for you if you are an indigent person.
If you have any questions concerning this notice of summons, contact the clerk’s office at (912) 367-8126.
WITNESS the Honorable J. ALEXANDER JOHNSON, Judge of said court, this the 5th day of May, 2018.
Lillie Burkett
(Deputy) Clerk, Juvenile Court
APPLING County, Georgia
3/21, 3/28, 4/4 & 4/11pd
|
NOTICE
GEORGIA, APPLING COUNTY
All creditors of the estate of JAMES LEWIS EDWARDS, deceased, late of Appling County, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to me.
March 6, 2018
SHERRIE E. EDWARDS, Administrator of the
Estate of JAMES LEWIS EDWARDS, deceased
Wm. Terry Turner
P.O. Box 328
Baxley, GA 31515
912-367-0311
terryturnerlaw@gmail.com
3/14, 3/21, 3/28 & 4/4ch
|
IN THE PROBATE COURT
COUNTY OF APPLING
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF
CHRISTINA WRIGHT WARD,
DECEASED
ESTATE NO. 2018-12
PETITION FOR LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION NOTICE
TO: JAMES WARD, ORVIN E.L. WRIGHT, TONY SMITH and AVIS SMITH.
MITCHELL GAMBLE has petitioned to be appointed Administrator of the estate of CHRISTINA WRIGHT WARD, deceased, of said County. The Petitioner has also applied for waiver of bond and/or grand of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A. §53-12-261. All interested parties are herby notified to show cause why said petition should not be granted. All objections to the petition must be in writing, setting forth the ground of any such objections, and must be filed with the court on or before April 9, 2018.
All pleadings/objections must be signed under oath before a notary public or before a probate court clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your pleadings/objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact probate court personnel at the following address/telephone number for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be scheduled at a later date. If no objections are filed, the petition may be granted without a hearing.
Diane Hallman
Judge, Probate Court of Appling County
36 South Main Street
Baxley, GA 31513
(912) 367-8114
3/14, 3/21, 3/28 & 4/4
|
To Whom it May Concern:
On October 30, 2017, H&L Car Care, LLC. towed one 1996 Ford Ranger, tag number – QAS6989 GA, vin number 1FTCR10A8TUD06426, from Ed Igou Road in Baxley, GA. As of March 1, 2018, we have made no contact with the owner of the vehicle. If no contact has been made by April 2, 2018 the vehicle will be sold for towing and storage fees.
3/14, 3/21, 3/28 & 4/4
|
In Re: Superior Court of Appling County, State of Georgia
Thurman Allan Pittman, year of birth 2006
Petition for Adoption by: Clara Bell Register and William Mitchell Register
Civil Action File No.: 18-3-54C
TO: DAVID V. UNDERWOOD
By order of the court for service by publication dated March 16, 2018, you are hereby notified that on the March 8, 2018, Petitioners filed a Petition for Adoption. You are required to file with the Clerk of the Appling County Superior Court, State of Georgia and to serve upon Petitioner’s attorney, Tracy Alan Brown, whose address is: 148 North Wayne Street, Jesup, Georgia 31546; an answer in writing within sixty (60) days of March 16, 2018.
Witness, the Honorable Stephen G. Scarlett, Sr., Chief Judge of the Appling County Superior Court.
This the 16th day of March, 2018.
Marsha Thomas
Clerk, Appling County Superior Court
|
IN THE JUVENILE COURT OF APPLING COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN THE INTEREST OF:
JAYELYNNE NICHOLE WILLIS,
SEX: F, AGE: 1, DOB: 05/27/2015
MINOR CHILD
Case No.:001-2015-J-068
ORDER FOR SERVICE BY PUBLICATION
The State Department of Human Resources, acting through the Appling County Department of Family and Children Services, having filed a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights of the above-reference child and it appearing to this court that the whereabouts of the legal father, ROCKY WILLIS, and the biological father SEAN HIGGINBOTHAM and any unknown unnamed putative fathers are presently unknown to the petitioner and petitioner having therefor requested an order directing service to be made upon said parties by publication of summons as by law provided and it further appearing upon petition filed that said parties cannot be found with due diligence within the State of Georgia;
IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED, that service of process be made upon the legal father, ROCKY WILLIS, the biological father SEAN HIGGINBOTHAM, and any unknown unnamed putative fathers by publication as by law provided.
SO ORDERED this the 10 day of Jan., 2018.
Hon. J. Alexander Johnson
Judge of the Juvenile Court of
Order Prepared By:
Sarah M. Tipton-Downie
Special Assistant Attorney General
Post Office Box 926
Vidalia, Georgia 30475
Georgia State Bar No. 712944
3/21, 3/28, 4/4 & 4/11
|
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
STATE OF GEORGIA, COUNTY OF APPLING.
All creditors of the estate of AARON BRANCH, JR., de-ceased, late of Appling County, Georgia, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to the estate.
This 26th day of March, 2018.
ROGER BRANCH, EXECUTOR
OF THE LAST WILL AND TESTAMENT OF AARON BRANCH, JR., DECEASED
c/o ROGER L. BRANCH,
754 RED OAK ROAD, BAXLEY, GA 31513
4/4, 4/11, 4/18 & 45/25
|
NOTICE
GEORGIA, APPLING COUNTY
All creditors of the estate of ROBERT LAMAR STONE, deceased, late of Appling County, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to me.
March 29, 2018
SCOTTY LAMAR STONE, Executor of
the Estate of ROBERT LAMAR STONE,
deceased
Wm. Terry Turner
P.O. Box 328
Baxley, GA 31515
912-367-0311
terryturnerlaw@gmail.com
4/4, 4/11, 4/18, 4/25pd
|
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF APPLING COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
THE CONSERVATION FUND, a )
Maryland Non-Profit Corporation,
) CIVIL ACTION FILE
Plaintiff, ) NO. 18-3-56C
v. )
)
CONTINENTAL MINERAL SALES, INC., )
JOHN C. MEADOWS, JR., PHILIP O. )
MEADOWS a/k/a PHILLIP O. MEADOWS, )
SARA MEADOWS McCUE, LEE D. )
MEADOWS, ALL UNKNOWN HEIRS OF )
JOHN C. MEADOWS, ELIZABETH GRAHAM, )
CONNIE WAMMOCK, GWENDA GILLIS, )
GIL GILLIS, GAYLA REED, ALL UNKNOWN )
HEIRS OF E. B. MACKEY, )
HOWARD L. CORDELL, JR., BETTY ANN )
CORDELL HAMRICK, ALL UNKNOWN )
HEIRS OF H. L. CORDELL, )
WILLIAM MALCOLM TOWSON, JR., )
JAMES V. TOWSON, )
ANDREW ASHLEY TOWSON, ALLEN KIRK, )
MARGARET HAZLETT, DOROTHY )
MARLENE HAZLETT, ALL UNKNOWN )
HEIRS OF W. F. TOWSON, and )
WILLIAM C. GLAWSON, JR., )
)
Defendants. )
NOTICE OF PUBLICATION
To: All Unknown Heirs of John C. Meadows, E.B. Mackey, H.L. Cordell, W.F. Towson
By Order for service by publication entered on March 23, 2018, you are hereby notified that on March 12, 2018, The Conservation Fund, Plaintiff in the above-styled action, filed a Complaint Pursuant to O.C.G.A. §§ 9-4-1 and 44-5-168 for Declaratory Judgment as to Title to Mineral Rights in Real Property against you seeking a declaratory judgment that the mineral rights in the property have been lost by the defendants, their heirs, successors, and/or assigned and that Plaintiff has gained by adverse possession, the absolute title to the mineral rights in the subject property described as All that tract or parcel of land lying and being in Land Lots 567, 504, 586, 614, 615, 616, 629, 630, and 631 of the 2nd Land District of Appling County, Georgia, and being the same property conveyed in Deed Book 532, Page 101, Appling County, Georgia records.
You are required to file with the Clerk of the Superior Court, and to serve upon Plaintiff’s attorney, Janet S. Todd, Esq., DIMENT PORTERFIELD LLP, 412 Adamson Square, Carrollton, Georgia 30117, an Answer in writing within sixty (60) days of the date of the order for publication.
WITNESS, the Honorable Anthony L. Harrison, Judge of this Superior Court.
Diment Porterfield LLP
412 Adamson Square
Carrollton, GA 30117
(770) 838-0100
|
NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER
THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
COUNTY OF APPLING
STATE OF GEORGIA
By virtue of the Power of Sale contained in the Deed to Secure Debt from ALETHA O. SPELL to FNB SOUTH, N.A., dated November 7, 2007 recorded in Deed Book 438 Page 182-188, Clerk(s Office, Appling County, Georgia, there will be sold by the undersigned at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the courthouse door at Appling County, Georgia, within the legal hours of sale on the first Tuesday in May, 2018, the following described property:
All that tract or parcel of land lying and being in the Second Land District of Appling County, Georgia, and being a part of Land Lot No. 331 and being part of Lot No. 1 of the J. I. Harrison Subdivision and being bounded now or formerly as follows: Facing the Baxley and Zoar Pubic Road 100 feet and running back South a distance of 100 feet, Bounded North by the Baxley and Zoar Road; East by lands of York Bee Company; South by lands of W. H. Hand; West by lands of A. L. Edgerton.
ALSO, all that tract or parcel of land lying and being in the Second Land District of Appling County, Georgia, being part of Land Lot No. 331 and being remainder of Lot No. 1 of the J. I. Harrison Subdivision and being 100 by 200 feet and bounded now or formerly as follows: North by other lands of Allen Surrency and Verdie Surrency; East by lands of York Bee Company; South by lands of J. I. Harrison; and West by lands of W.H. Hand.
This being the same property conveyed from J. W. Spell to J.W. Spell and Aletha O. Spell at Book 379, Page 383, Appling County, Georgia Deed Records with right of survivorship, J. W. Spell having predeceased Aletha O. Spell.
Property Address: 817 Bay Street, Baxley, Ga
Map and Parcel # E002-042
Said Deed to Secure Debt having been given to secure a note dated November 7, 2007 in the original principal amount of $22,552.39 with interest from date at the rate as specified therein.
The debt secured by said Deed to Secure Debt has been and is hereby declared due because of among other possible events of default, failure to pay in accordance with the terms of said notes. The debt remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same and all expenses of the sale, including attorney(s fees.
To the best of the undersigned(s knowledge, the party in possession of the subject property is: Aletha O. Spell
The above described property will be sold subject to unpaid state, county and city taxes to the highest bidder for cash and the proceeds will be applied to said indebtedness and the lawful expenses of said sale as provided in said security deed and a conveyance will be made to the purchaser at the sale as authorized by said security deed.
Debtor should contact FNB South, 198 W. Parker St., Baxley, Georgia, 31513 phone # 912-367-0200, as to any negotiations, amendments or modification of the above stated Note.
This the 1st day of March, 2018.
FNB South as
Attorney-in-Fact for Aletha O. Spell
198 W. Parker St.
Baxley, GA 31513
912-367-0200
Jerome Adams
Attorney at Law
P. O. Box 1005
Douglas, GA 3l534
(912)384-7109
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
