Lindsey resignation accepted

Wednesday, April 4. 2018
By Bryan Shipes

The Appling County Board of Education held two called meeting over the past week. The first meeting was held on Tuesday, March 27, while the second was held Thursday, March 29. During the Thursday, March 29 meeting, Appling County Board of Education members accepted the resignation of Appling County High School Athletic Director and Head Football Coach Jonathan Lindsey. Lindsey has accepted an assistant coaching position with Coffee County. He will finish the current school year before moving.

