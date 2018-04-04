Rita A.“Cherry” Lynch, age 87, of Baxley died Monday, March 26, 2018 in the Appling HealthCare System.
She was born March 3, 1931 in Daisy to the late Madison Leon Johnson and the late Anna Lee Anderson Johnson. She was a member of Red Oak Baptist Church and was a homemaker. Mrs. Lynch was preceded in death by her husband, James Orris Lynch, Sr. and a son, Stanford Lee Lynch.
Survivors include her daughters, Jan Lynch of Ft. Leonard Wood, MO and Wilda (Chris) Grace of Crestview, FL; sons, James Lynch, Jr. of Baxley, Wayne (Sharon) Lynch of Stockbridge and Hershel Lynch of Conyers. Grandchildren, Carol, Rodney, Jeffery, Cassi, Meredith, Jennifer, Wes, Tabitha, Will, Corey, Mark, Courtney and thirty-four great grandchildren also survive.
Funeral services were held Thursday, March 29, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. at Red Oak Baptist Church with the Rev. Ron Ross and the Rev. Robbie Gill officiating.
Interment followed in the Red Oak Baptist Church Cemetery.
Active Pallbearers were Dale Lynch, Aubrey Lynch, Ronald Lynch, Matt Rushing, Andy Newsome and Rodney Lynch.
Honorary Pallbearers were all friends in attendance.
Musical selections were rendered by Pam Williams and Elaine Edwards.
Arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.