Funeral services for Ila Mae McLeighton, 75, of Baxley, were held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, March 31, 2018 in the Chapel of Swain Funeral Home. The Rev. Rick Brown and Royce Skinner officiated with eulogies by Kelvin Skinner, Donna Darsey, Joshua Darsey and David McLeighton. Burial followed in Omega Cemetery. Ila Mae passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Wednesday, March 28, 2018 at the Bacon County Hospital.
She was born February 4, 1943 in Appling County to the late Brotus L. and Irene Tharpe Skinner.
She and her late husband, George, started El-Shaddai Revival Worship Center in 1986 where they both served as pastors. She was a spiritual mother to many. She was a woman of faith that ministered on Facebook to many hungry people. She had a ready answer for people who were hurting and gave hope to many. No matter where she was she was ready to pray. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brothers, J.B. Skinner, Lenon Skinner and Albert Skinner; sister-in-law, Jewel Skinner; brother-in-law, Ed Dalton; and a granddaughter, Kara Nicole McLeighton
Survivors include her children, David McLeighton (Donna) of Reynolds and Donna Darsey (Rickey) of Baxley; three grandchildren, Joshua and Sarah Darsey of Baxley and Adam Osteen (Tiffany) of Surrency and their children, Jesse, Laynee, Kate and Mila; three sisters-in-law, Christine Skinner of Crescent, Shirley Skinner of Baxley and Cathy Dalton of Richmond Hill; numerous nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly.
Active Pallbearers were Kelvin Skinner, Royce Skinner, Ricky Skinner, Joshua Darsey, Rickey Darsey, Danny Sikes, Bobbie Joe Pincenka, Jerry Hallman and Henry Crosby.
Musical selections were rendered by Donna Darsey and David Williams.
Funeral arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home in Baxley.