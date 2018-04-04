Change the narrative

By Billy G. Howard

As youngsters, children are taught police are “good” people and encouraged they should turn to them when in trouble or danger. A badge is supposed to represent an upstanding individual who seeks to enforce the law, which is perceived as being designed to equally regulate the behaviors of all U.S, residents. It’s not the responsibility of police to decide a person’s guilt or innocence; only to enforce the law. Note: The premise of this column isn’t intended to be “anti” anyone but designed to simply “lift a mirror.”
Unfortunately, dynamics of the law enforcement/citizen relationship has become increasingly strained during recent years. In USA Today’s March 29 issue the editorial board highlighted the fact “In Sacramento and elsewhere, unarmed Black men continue to die at the hands of law enforcement officers.” The report specified that in the space of 10 days, two more unarmed Black men died at the hands of police -- one in Sacramento, another in Houston -- and two Baton Rouge police officers escaped being charged in the 2016 shooting death of another Black man.

