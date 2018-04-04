Arrests reported

The following includes arrests made by the Appling County Sheriff’s Office from March 23 – March 29.
On March 23, Leonel Rivera Nuevo was arrested for DUI – driving under the influence of alcohol, driving without a valid license, and failure to drive within single lane.
March 23, Jerry Emmett Mincey was arrested for failure to provide assistance and driving while license suspended or revoked.
March 23, Kayla Danielle Padgett was arrested for possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies, terroristic threats and acts, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, and disorderly conduct.
March 24, Jason Waylon Robinson was arrested for willful obstruction of law enforcement officers and possession of marijuana less than one ounce.
March 25, Bernardo Arriaga Ramirez was arrested for driving without a valid license.
To read the complete arrest report pick-up a copy of The Baxley News-Banner on newsstands now or CLICK HERE
to subscribe today.