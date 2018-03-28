It’s hard to fathom any organization or business making it 100 years, but the Baxley-Appling County Chamber of Commerce is celebrating 100 years of service to the community in 2018. To commemorate this milestone the Chamber decided to do something a little different for its annual meeting this year and hosted the Diamond Jubilee Gala on March 19 at Hardware Pizza.
An event 100 years in the making
