An event 100 years in the making

Wednesday, March 28. 2018
It’s hard to fathom any organization or business making it 100 years, but the Baxley-Appling County Chamber of Commerce is celebrating 100 years of service to the community in 2018. To commemorate this milestone the Chamber decided to do something a little different for its annual meeting this year and hosted the Diamond Jubilee Gala on March 19 at Hardware Pizza.
To read the complete story and to view more photos of the event pick up a copy of The Baxley News-Banner on newsstands now or CLICK HERE to subscribe today.

Pictured: The 2018 Citizen of the Year is Larry Knight. He was presented the award by last year’s Citizen of the Year and longtime friend Jeff Baxley at the Baxley-Appling County Chamber of Commerce’s Diamond Jubilee Gala, held on Monday, March 19. Knight is a life-long resident of Appling County and owner of Knight’s Saw. He expressed his sincere appreciation for the honor. He is shown above with his family, left to right, Kyle Stephenson, Meagin Stephenson, Kolby Knight, Beth Knight, Larry Knight, Danielle Knight and Kasey Knight. (See Knight’s nomination letter on page 7a.)
