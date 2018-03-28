Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory announces the funeral services of Edith Crapps Carter, age 82, who passed away Sunday, March 18, 2018 at the Appling County Pavilion. She was a native and lifelong resident of Appling County and a member of Baxley First Baptist Church. Mrs. Carter was a former employee at Baxley State Bank and the Appling County Department of Family and Children’s Services and retired from E.J. Carter Timber Company.
She was preceded in death by her husband, E.J. Carter and parents, John Thomas and Annie Lou Burnham Crapps.
Survivors include three daughters, Suzanne and William “Billy” Eason of Baxley, Sharleen and Darrell Beasley of Hazlehurst and Sandy and Wally Sapp of Baxley; one sister, Joyce Crapps Berry of Drive Hudson, FL; eight grandchildren, Kendra Eason Lott, Tori Eason Stone, K’leb Eason, Erin Graham Lee, Hannah Graham Day, Cari Graham, Josh David Keith and Chandler Sapp and seven great grandchildren.
Funeral services were held Wednesday, March 21, 2018 at 1:00 p.m. at Nobles Funeral Home Chapel with the Reverend Rick Brown and the Reverend Robbie Tomberlin officiating.
Interment followed in Zoar Cemetery.
Visitation was held on Tuesday, March 20, 2018 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Active Pallbearers were K’leb Eason, Chris Stone, Sloan Lott, Josh David Keith, Logan Lee, Brad Carter and Willard Lightsey.
Honorary Pallbearers were Freda Jones, Debbie Warren, Vance Faircloth, Ila Mae McLeighton, Diana Highsmith, Rita Lightsey, Donna Darsey, Rosa Bowen, Shirley Deen Parker, Marsha Varnadore, Eunice Beckworth, Paula Mills, Verleen Moody, Lena Pearce, Karron Carter, Carolyn Lott, Sandy Warren, Charles Coley, Ethel Blantch Beckworth, Elaine Tomberlin Dollor and the B Hall Staff at the Appling County Pavilion.
Contributions may be made to Gideons International at www.gideons.org.
