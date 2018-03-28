John Thomas “Sonny” Douglas

John Thomas “Sonny” Douglas, age 83, of Madison, FL, formerly of Douglas passed away on Friday, March 16, 2018, at Tallahassee Memorial Hospital, Tallahassee, FL.  Mr. Douglas was born on July 16, 1934, in Douglas to the late Elisha Douglas, Sr. and Betty McGovern Douglas.
Survivors include wife, Alice Katherine Harper Douglas of Madison, FL. Daughter, Cathy and husband, Randy Carter, of Lake City, FL, sons, David and wife, Lynn Douglas, of Baxley, Daniel and wife, Donna Douglas, of Madison, FL, brother, Elisha Douglas, Jr. of Jacksonville, FL; four grandsons; three granddaughters; five great-grandsons and three great-granddaughters, and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by sisters: Louise Kirkland, Doris Miller and Olene O’Kelley and a grandson-in-law: Matthew York.

Graveside service was held on Monday, March 19, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. at the Douglas City Cemetery with Elder Mickey Harris officiating. Active pallbearers were Clay Harper, Randy McGovern, Jim Overby, Joe Hodnett, Casey Tuten, Cody Parrish and Darrell Tuten. Music was furnished for the service by Alice Harris singing acappella: “Amazing Grace” and “The Lord’s Prayer.”.

The family received friends and loved ones Sunday, March 18, 2018 from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Sims Funeral Home.

Sympathy maybe expressed by signing the online registry at www.simsfuneralhome.com.

Sims Funeral Home was charge of arrangements.
