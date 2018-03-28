Freddie Lee Green, age 71, died on March 19, 2018.
He was born to the late Abb, Sr. and Clidia Green in Brunswick on September 30, 1946.
Mr. Green transitioned from earth to eternity on Monday, March 19, 2018. He received his formal education from the Appling County School System. He attended St. Matthew Baptist Church at an early age and also attended Temple of the Higher Calling during his adult years.
He was an avid lover of card games. His other hobbies included: fishing, dining daily and taking road trips with his nephew and spending quality time with his family and friends.
Preceding him in death, his parents, Abb, Sr. and Clidia Green; sisters, Mary Ann Bennett and Vergie Bennett; brothers and sister-in-laws, Jimmy, Johnnie Lee (Dorothy), John Cherry (Melvia), Clyde William, and Abb Green, Jr.
Survivors include sisters, Vera (Wardetha) McCall and Ida Mae Williams; brothers, James (Leverdia) Green and Dennis (Dorothy) Green; devoted nephew and best friend, Alfred Green; special friend, Tanya White; special Godchildren, Adrian White, Tobias Hagins, Maya White, Turkeshia White, Jameel (Duke) White and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Funeral services were held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, March 23, 2018 at St. Matthew Baptist Church in Baxley with Pastor Michael Fedrick officiating and Pastor Moses Eason serving as the eulogist.
Internment followed in the Old Field Cemetery.
Active pallbearers were Reco Boggs, Larry Brady, Arnold Davis, Kendall Harris, Joshua Rouse, Tim Hardee, and Shawn Reddish.
Honorary pallbearers were Alfred and Lillian Green, Mary Wallace, Dorceil Lee, Chiffon Lee, Twan Lee, Mayetta Curvin, Danny Spell, and Rescare Homecare.
Musical selections were rendered by the choir and Peggy Fletcher.
Friends and family may offer condolences by visiting www.cmbrownfh.com.
Funeral arrangements were under the direction of Brown Funeral Home.