Randall “Randy” Melton, 57, of Lakeland passed away Thursday, March 22, 2018 in the Langdale Hospice House. He was born on February 14, 1961 in Ben Hill County to the late Jack Melton and Shirley (Tucker) Melton of Lakeland. Randy graduated from Lanier County High School in 1979. Shortly after he joined the United States Army and served his country for eight years. He attended Pleasant Way Baptist Church. Randy worked as a rural route mail carrier with the United States Postal Service for 27 years in Lanier County and was the owner/operator of RCM Cabinets. Randy loved fishing and hunting. Along with his father, he was preceded in death by his sister, Pam Melton.
Along with his mother he is survived by his wife, Carol Melton; two daughters, Carmen Armstrong, Kellie Sinner all of Lakeland; son, Richie Leath, Medicine Park, OK; six grandchildren, Mecayla, Makenli, Kayslen and Kennedy Armstrong; Ashton Motes and Riley Leath; two sisters and brother-in-law, Elaine Metts, Lakeland, Paula and Stanley Parrish, Lakeland; brother and sister-in-law, Mark and Dawn Melton, Baxley and a number of nieces and nephews.
Funeral Services were held at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, March 25, 2018 in the Lakeland Chapel of Music Funeral Services with burial following in Burnt Church Cemetery. The family received friends from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Saturday, March 24, 2018 at the funeral home.