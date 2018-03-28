Arrests reported

The following are arrests made by the Appling County Sheriff’s Office from March 16 – March 22.
On March 16, Demetris Lee Norris Carter was arrested for probation violation.
March 16, Kenneth Jefferson Mercer was arrested for probation violation, possession of methamphetamine, and possession and use of drug related objects.
March 16, Frankie Brianna Williams was arrested for two counts of probation violation.
March 16, Stacey Wayne Crews was arrested for failure to appear and possession and use of drug related objections.
March 17, Erik Manuel Rodriguez was arrested for open container in vehicle, DUI – driving under the influence of alcohol, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, possession and use or drug related objects, and possession of a schedule II controlled substance.
March 17, Wilbur Lee Bostic was arrested for speeding and driving while license suspended or revoked.
