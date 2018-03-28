Baxley Police give report of activity

The following are highlights of incidents that were handled by officers of the Baxley Police Department over the past several days.
On March 5 at approximately 3:12 p.m., officers answered a call to Woody Folsom’s Detail Shop in reference to a man waiving a metal object and chasing people with it. On arrival the officer approached the person where he then threw the object down. After a brief investigation into the incident, Tremar Harris, 33, of Baxley was detained and charged with one count each disorderly conduct and terroristic threats and acts.
March 5 at approx. 11:40 p.m., officers answered a call to a Hatch Parkway South address in reference to a domestic argument. On arrival the complainant ran out of the house while pointing at the offender. She then yelled to the police that he was beating her. The offender Vicente Ramirez, 30, of Baxley was detained without incident, where he was charged with one count each disorderly conduct and simple battery.
March 6 at approx. 7:24 p.m., officers answered a call to Walmart in reference to a theft. On arrival officers met with a Loss Prevention Officer whom had a person detained for taking items without paying. Charged in connection with this incident was Natasha Nash, 37, of Baxley on one count theft by shoplifting.
March 7 at approx. 4:17 p.m., officers answered a call to CitiTrends in reference to a theft. On arrival officers met with a clerk whom had a person detained for taking items without paying. Charged in connection with this incident was Aimee Tillard, 24, of Cocoa, Florida on one count theft by shoplifting.
March 8 at approx. 12:37, officers answered a call to Walmart in reference to a theft. On arrival officers met with the Loss Prevention Officer whom had a person detained for taking items without paying. Charged in connection with this incident was Lisa Yawn, 54, of Baxley on one count theft by shoplifting.
