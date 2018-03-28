For more than 30 years this newspaper has published a Progress Report that presents a vast amount of information citizens may not be aware of regarding our community. First and foremost, let me thank the community for its continued support of this publication. Without your support, this special issue would not be possible.
Secondly, let me offer encouragement to the citizens of this community. Be strong advocates in promoting our community. We have much to be proud of and I personally feel that there is no better place than Baxley and Appling County.
There are many products generated and produced right here in Appling County that are used around the world. From chemicals to recycling equipment and wood products and agriculture, people across the country and world are utilizing products generated in Appling County. Isn’t it amazing that somewhere across the United States someone is using wood products, electricity, or water pumps produced right here? In addition we have service companies and businesses that are second to none. Some good examples are on the front page of this week’s issue.
I have watched communities around our area that have not been as fortunate as Appling County. While we have lost one or two industries and businesses, other communities nearby have lost many and are hurting as a result.
We are all stakeholders in our community and let’s all work hard to keep Baxley and Appling County moving forward.
-Jamie Gardner