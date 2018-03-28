The benefit of pain

By Billy G. Howard

Most readily attribute the experiences of their lives as being of vital importance in the molding, sculpting and structuring the nature of who they ultimately become. However, the one aspect of life’s occurrences that is probably most influential typically receives little to no recognition. People constantly speak of circumstances wherein they undergo personal growth, development and change which is generally attributed to pleasant experiences. Of course, there’s a nominal degree of maturity that can be acquired from one’s general exposure to the details of everyday life.
What people eagerly refer to as blessings, favor, or simple good fortune can be presented in a number of forms and, likewise, viewed in much the same manner. The focus is regularly centered on the method or avenue by which the eventual advantageous end result is received.

In reality; everything that feels good to you, isn’t necessarily good for you. As well; everything that’s good for you will not actually feel good either. Phrases that have been coined such as; “No pain, no gain,” “You have to work through the pain,” and “There’s no growth without struggle” serve to exemplify the general process of development, regardless of the specific circumstances.

Life’s journey is riddled with tests, obstacles, pitfalls and disappointments that are essentially designed to propel you to the next level. It’s difficult to see beyond the pain while “going through” a trial but after an individual has made it through the benefit becomes readily apparent. Thusly, confirming the fact that anything that doesn’t kill you will only make you stronger.

