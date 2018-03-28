To Hadley Ann and Harper Grace: Welcome to the world

By Dick Yarbrough

Dear Hadley Ann Yarbrough and Harper Grace Yarbrough:

Welcome to the world! We were not expecting you so soon. I was told your arrival was set for late May or early June but, of course, I am always the last to know anything in this family as you will soon find out. Obviously, no one checked with you because you decided to come 11 weeks early. Just like a Yarbrough. Nobody is going to tell you what to do or when to do it. 
I am told that you are two tough little cookies who aren’t going to let a small matter like an early arrival affect you. You may be small in size at the moment, but it is obvious that your tenacity is bigger than all outdoors.

You are instant celebrities. You are the first set of twins to bloom on this branch of the Yarbrough family tree. That makes you special. The fact that you have all your fingers and toes and the other stuff that goes into making up a human being is even more special. We should never take the miracle of birth lightly. It is a miracle.
I thank God for that and I thank a group of angels in the neonatal intensive care unit at WellStar Kennestone Hospital in Cobb County who are looking out for you two in these first few critical days of your life. Blessing on them one and all.

