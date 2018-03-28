Running from tradition

Posted by
Staff Writer
in Columns
Wednesday, March 28. 2018
Comments (0)
By Mary Ann Ellis

I walked into the church on that Easter Sunday in my yellow seersucker dress that Mama had made for me. My sister wore one just like it and I fumed. First of all, I hated the Easter dress custom because Mama never let me pick out what I wanted. She decided what I would wear, and at the mature age of 8 years, I knew very well that I was plenty old enough to make my own decisions about clothes. She did concede some issues to my better judgment. For example, I tolerated no lace and no ribbons on my dresses—not even one. A sash hung down in the back, but it was plain, not frilly, and besides, I couldn’t see it behind me. And just because the whole world thought females should adorn themselves in pink didn’t mean I would wear that horrid color. I had agreed under duress to the yellow fabric.
“Mary Ann, you can have a pink or a yellow dress for Easter this year,” Mama said to me.

“Mama, you know how I hate pink,” I replied.

“Yellow it is then.”

To read the complete column pick up a copy of The Baxley News-Banner on newsstands now or CLICK HERE to subscribe today.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.

To prevent automated Bots from commentspamming, please enter the string you see in the image below in the appropriate input box. Your comment will only be submitted if the strings match. Please ensure that your browser supports and accepts cookies, or your comment cannot be verified correctly.
CAPTCHA

 
   
 
Content copyright ©The Baxley News-Banner