Miss Lockley and Mr. Kersey to wed

June and David Kinchen, the late Terry Watson Lockley, along with Charlon and Joe Kersey, Sr. would like to announce the upcoming marriage of Nikki Lockley and Masson Kersey.
Nikki is currently attending Grand Canyon University in pursuit of a Bachelors degree in Special Education. She is employed with the Appling County Board of Education and ResCare Home Health. Masson is employed with Woody Folsom Dodge of Baxley.

The wedding will take place April 7, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. at the Lodge on Lake Mayers, located at 717 Max Deen Drive in Baxley. A reception will follow. Invitations have been sent out.
