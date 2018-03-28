ACMS Rams finish second in conference

The ACMS Rams Baseball Team finished second in the conference after a tough 4-3 loss in the Conference Playoff Championship Game against Pierce County at home Saturday.
The rams went undefeated during the regular season with an 8-0 record.
Pictured, l-r, are kneeling- Beau-Grayson Peacock, Malachi Mullis, Rylan Smiley, Jackson Hartley, Colin Campbell, Mason Williamson, Nick Carter and Rhett Stone. standing, Coach Leslie Griffis, Coach Matthew Shumans, Jack Coleman, Jordan Norris, Harrison Simmons, Jacob Gardner, Patrick Crosby, Logan Atkins, Aiden Livingston, Dawson Griffis and Head Coach Zack
Griffis.