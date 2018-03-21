Legals for 3-21-2018
Wednesday, March 21. 2018
COUNTY OF APPLING
STATE OF GEORIGA
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
All creditors of the Estate of JERRY WADE WILLIAMS, deceased, of Appling County, Georgia, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment to us.
Ms. Nancy Williams
Post Office Box 245
Baxley, GA 31513
This 21st day of February, 2018.
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF APPLING
IN RE: ESTATE OF Aubrey Gordon Thompson
All creditors of the estate of Aubrey Gordon Thompson, late of Candler County, deceased , are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment.
THIS 22nd day of February, 2018.
Gordon Anthony Thompson
EXECUTOR of
Aubrey Gordon Thompson, deceased
625 Dorothy St.
Metter, GA 30439
Diane Hallman
Probate Judge
36 S. Main St.
Baxley, GA 31513
912-367-8114
2/28, 3/7, 3/14 & 3/21
NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER. THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. COUNTY OF BACON, STATE OF GEORGIA. By virtue of the Power of Sale contained in the Deed to Secure Debt from DELORIS TOMBERLIN to FNB SOUTH f/k/a THE FIRST NATIONAL BANK OF ALMA, dated January 28, 1998 recorded in Deed Book 309, Page 718, Clerk’s Office, Appling County, Georgia, there will be sold by the undersigned at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the courthouse door at Appling County, Georgia, within the legal hours of sale on the first Tuesday in April, 2018, the following described property: All that tract or parcel of land lying and being in Land Lot No. 329 of the 2nd Land District of Appling County, Georgia, consisting of 4.7 acres, more or less, being more particularly described on a plat by Harry J. Branch, David R. Glisson and William T. Turner, dated October 28, 1978, recorded in Plat Book 9A, Page 119, Appling County Records. Property address: 3058 Zoar Road SW, Baxley, Georgia 31513. Map and Parcel #0022 031. Said Deed to Secure Debt having been given to secure a note dated January 28, 1998 in the original principal amount of $127,512.80 with interest from date at the rate as specified therein. The debt secured by said Deed to Secure Debt has been and is hereby declared due because of, among other possible events of default, failure to pay in accordance with the terms of said note. The debt remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same and all expenses of the sale, including attorney's fees. To the best of the undersigned’s knowledge, the party in possession of the subject property is: Deloris Tomberlin. The above described property will be sold subject to unpaid state, county and city taxes to the highest bidder for cash and the proceeds will be applied to said indebtedness and the lawful expenses of said sale as provided in said security deed and a conveyance will be made to the purchaser at sale as authorized by said security deed. Debtor should contact Mr. Ricky Gilliard, FNB South, 423 W. 12th Street, Alma, Georgia 31510, (912) 632-7262, as to any negotiations, amendments or modification of the above stated Note. This the 28th day of February, 2018. FNB SOUTH as Attorney-in-Fact for DELORIS TOMBERLIN, 423 W. 12th Street, Alma, GA 31510, (912) 632-6812. Fred R. Kopp, Attorney at Law, P. O. Box 785, Alma, GA 31510, (912) 632-6812.
NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER, APPLING COUNTY
Pursuant to the Power of Sale contained in a Security Deed given by Shandan L. Barnum to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for First Bank Mortgage, A Division of First Bank of Georgia dated 10/7/2009 and recorded in Deed Book 462 Page 23 and modified at Deed Book 522 Page 641 Appling County, Georgia records; as last transferred to or acquired by JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association, conveying the after-described property to secure a Note in the original principal amount of $ 80,580.00, with interest at the rate specified therein, there will be sold by the undersigned at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the Courthouse door of Appling County, Georgia (or such other area as designated by Order of the Superior Court of said county), within the legal hours of sale on April 03, 2018 (being the first Tuesday of said month unless said date falls on a Federal Holiday, in which case being the first Wednesday of said month), the following described property:
All that tract or parcel of land lying and being in the Second Land District of Appling County, Georgia, consisting of .42 acre, more or less, of original Land Lot No. 284, and being bound as follows: North by Lot 162 Weatherly Park Subdivision; East by Colonial Avenue; South by the southern portion of Lot 164 Weatherly Park Subdivision; and West by the original land lot line. Said tract of land being more fully described as follows: To find the point of commencement, start at the intersection of the West right- of-way of Colonial Avenue with the South right-of-way of Ricardo Street and from said point of intersection, run North 0° 00’ East a distance of 350.0 feet to the POINT OF COMMENCEMENT, and from said Point of Commencement, run South 90° 00’ West a distance of 123.0 feet; thence turn and run North 00° 09’ East a distance of 150 feet; thence turn and run North 90° 00’ East a distance of 123.0 feet; thence turn and run South 00° 00’ West a distance of 150.0 feet to the Point of Beginning. Said tract of land being more particularly described according to a survey and plat thereof by Merlin J. Tomberlin, Surveyor, dated December 22, 1987. This being the same tract or land as conveyed from Ronnie W. Long and Sandra D. Long to Frank A. Bixler and Patty Bixler by deed dated October 18, 1993, and recorded in the deed records of Appling County, Georgia.
The debt secured by said Security Deed has been and is hereby declared due because of, among other possible events of default, failure to pay the indebtedness as and when due and in the manner provided in the Note and Security Deed. The debt remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same and all expenses of this sale, as provided in the Security Deed and by law, including attorney’s fees (notice of intent to collect attorney’s fees having been given).
Said property is commonly known as 178 Colonial Drive, , Baxley, GA 31513 together with all fixtures and personal property attached to and constituting a part of said property, if any. To the best knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the party (or parties) in possession of the subject property is (are): Shandan L. Barnum or tenant or tenants.
JPMorgan Chase Bank, NA is the entity or individual designated who shall have full authority to negotiate, amend and modify all terms of the mortgage.
JPMorgan Chase Bank, NA
Homeowner's Assistance Department
3415 Vision Drive
Columbus, Ohio 43219
1-866-550-5705
Note, however, that such entity or individual is not required by law to negotiate, amend or modify the terms of the loan.
Said property will be sold subject to: (a) any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), (b) unpaid water or sewage bills that constitute a lien against the property whether due and payable or not yet due and payable and which may not be of record, (c) the right of redemption of any taxing authority, (d) any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, and (e) any assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record superior to the Security Deed first set out above.
The sale will be conducted subject to (1) confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code; and (2) final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Security Deed. Pursuant to O.C.G.A. Section 9-13-172.1, which allows for certain procedures regarding the rescission of judicial and non-judicial sales in the State of Georgia, the Deed Under Power and other foreclosure documents may not be provided until final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan as provided immediately above.
JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association as agent and Attorney in Fact for Shandan L. Barnum
Aldridge Pite, LLP, 15 Piedmont Center, 3575 Piedmont Road, N.E., Suite 500, Atlanta, Georgia 30305, (404) 994-7637.
1031-1029A
THIS LAW FIRM MAY BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. 1031-1029A
SHERIFF’S SALE
There will be sold at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash, between the legal hours of sale before the courthouse door in Wheeler County, Georgia, on the first Tuesday, April 3, 2018 on the following described property:
All that tract or parcel of land situate, lying and being in Land Lot No. 86 of the Second Land District of Appling County, Georgia, containing 7.413 acres, more or less, and being more particularly described as follows: Start at the intersection of the centerline of County Road 115 with the centerline of Satilla Church Road; thence South 89 degrees 25 minutes 25 seconds East a distance of 2058.91 feet to the Point of Beginning; thence North 28 degrees 57 minutes 12 seconds West a distance of 651.12 feet to a point; thence North 43 degrees 38 minutes 02 seconds East a distance of 267.61 feet to a point; thence North 89 degrees 25 minutes 54 seconds East a distance of 377.96 feet to a point; thence South 00 degrees 00 minutes 54 seconds East a distance of 769.66 feet to a point; thence North 89 degrees 25 minutes 25 seconds West a distance of 247.62 feet and back to the Point of Beginning, all more particularly shown and described according to that certain survey and plat thereof by Andrew C. Tomberlin, G.R.L.S. No. 3160, dated June 14, 2012, a copy of said plat being of record in Plat Book 19, Page 626, in the Office of the Clerk , Superior Court, Appling County, Georgia, and by reference incorporated herein and made a part hereof for descriptive and all legal purposes.
This being the same property that was conveyed to Benny C. Crews in that certain Warranty Deed from Billy Crews dated February 24, 2014, recorded March 4, 2014, in Deed Book 507, Page 295, Appling County Records.
Said property found in the possession of Benny Crews will be levied on to satisfy a Fi. Fa. in favor of Crop Production Services, Inc. against Benny Carl Crews issued by Judge Anthony Harrison levied on as the property of defendant in Fi. Fa., notice of sale having been given to the defendant in Fi. Fa. (and/or to defendant in possession).
Appling County Sheriff’s Department
Mark Melton, Appling County Sheriff
This document prepared by:
Michael A. Strickland
State Bar No. 687810
Castellow & Strickland, LLP
P. O. Box 190
Moultrie, Georgia 31776
(229) 985-1213
SHERIFF’S SALE
There will be sold at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash, between the legal hours of sale before the courthouse door in Wheeler County, Georgia, on the first Tuesday, April 3, 2018 on the following described property:
All that tract or parcel of land situate, lying and being in Land Lot No. 86 of the Second Land District of Appling County, Georgia, consisting of 2.00 acres, more or less, and being bound, now or formerly, as follows: On the North by lands of Benny Crews, et al.; on the East by Tract 4 as shown on the hereinafter described plat; on the South by Tract 2 as shown on the hereinafter described plat; and on the West by Tract 2 as shown on the hereinafter described plat.
Said tract of land being designated as Tract 4A on a survey and plat thereof prepared by Merlin J. Tomberlin, Surveyor, dated March 19, 2004, a copy of which is attached to that certain deed dated June 26, 2007, recorded in Deed Book 433, Folio 544-546, which is a deed from Billy Crews, Benny Crews as Administrator of the Estate of Tommy Crews, and Benny Crews, to Azilee Crews Thompson, a/k/a Azilee Dean dated May 7, 2009, recorded May 11, 2009, in Deed Book 457, pages 227-229, Appling County records.
Said property found in the possession of Benny Crews will be levied on to satisfy a Fi. Fa. in favor of Crop Production Services, Inc. against Benny Carl Crews issued by Judge Anthony Harrison levied on as the property of defendant in Fi. Fa., notice of sale having been given to the defendant in Fi. Fa. (and/or to defendant in possession).
Appling County Sheriff’s Department
Mark Melton, Appling County Sheriff
This document prepared by:
Michael A. Strickland
State Bar No. 687810
Castellow & Strickland, LLP
P. O. Box 190
Moultrie, Georgia 31776
(229) 985-1213
NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER
THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
COUNTY OF APPLING
STATE OF GEORGIA
By virtue of the Power of Sale contained in the Deed to Secure Debt from THE WRIGHT FAMILY DAIRY, LLC to FNB SOUTH, N.A., dated November 28, 2006 recorded in Deed Book 424 Page 25-31, Clerk(s Office, Appling County, Georgia, there will be sold by the undersigned at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the courthouse door at Appling County, Georgia, within the legal hours of sale on the first Tuesday in April, 2018, the following described property:
All that tract or parcel of land lying and being in Land Lot No. 2 of the Second Land District of Appling County, Georgia, consisting of 104.44 acres, more or less, and being more particularly described on that certain plat of survey by Merlin J. Tomberlin, Appling County Surveyor, dated January 13, 1981, recorded in the office of the Clerk of Superior Court of Appling County, Georgia, in Plat Book 10, Page 153, and incorporated herein for all purposes.
LESS AND EXCEPT: 1.164 acres more particularly described on that certain plat of survey by M. Jerry Tomberlin, Jr. GRLS No. 2942, dated October 18, 2006, recorded in the office of the Clerk of Superior Count of Appling County, Georgia, in Plat Book 17, Page 72.
Property Address: Black Rd
Map and Parcel # 0055-018A
Said Deed to Secure Debt having been given to secure a note dated November 28, 2006 in the original principal amount of $317,974.00 with interest from date at the rate as specified therein
The debt secured by said Deed to Secure Debt has been and is hereby declared due because of among other possible events of default, failure to pay in accordance with the terms of said notes. The debt remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same and all expenses of the sale, including attorney(s fees.
To the best of the undersigned(s knowledge, the party in possession of the subject property is: The Wright Family Dairy, LLC
The above described property will be sold subject to unpaid state, county and city taxes to the highest bidder for cash and the proceeds will be applied to said indebtedness and the lawful expenses of said sale as provided in said security deed and a conveyance will be made to the purchaser at the sale as authorized by said security deed.
Debtor should contact FNB South, P.O. Box 2028, Alma, Georgia, 31510 phone # 912-632-7262, as to any negotiations, amendments or modification of the above stated Note.
This the 30th day of January, 2018.
FNB South as
Attorney-in-Fact for
The Wright Family Dairy, LLC
P.O. Box 2028
Alma, GA 31510
912-632-7260
Jerome Adams
Attorney at Law
P. O. Box 1005
Douglas, GA 3l534
(912)384-7109
SHERIFF’S SALE
There will be sold at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash, between the legal hours of sale before the courthouse door in Appling County, Georgia, on the first Tuesday, April 3, 2018 on the following described property:
Tract 1:
All that tract or parcel of land lying and being in the Second Land District of Appling County, Georgia, consisting of 24.00 acres, more or less, of original land lot number 86, and being bound, now or formerly, as follows: North by lands of Jeff Deen; East by the original land lot line; South by lands of Carrie Vaughn and West by Tract 6 as shown on the hereinafter described plat. Said tract of land being designated as TRACT 7 on a survey and plat by Merlin J. Tomberlin, dated March 19, 2004, a copy of which is recorded in Deed Book 433, Pages 541-543, Appling County Records.
This being the same property described as Tract 2 in that certain Warranty Deed to Benny Crews from Billy Crews, Benny Crews as Administrator of the Estate of Tommy Crews, dated June 26, 2007, recorded July 9, 2007, in Deed Book 433, Pages 541-543, Appling County Records.
Tract 2:
All that tract or parcel of land situate, lying and being in Land Lot No. 86 of the Second Land District of Appling County, Georgia, containing 7.413 acres, more or less, and being more particularly described as follows: Start at the intersection of the centerline of County Road 115 with the centerline of Satilla Church Road; thence South 89 degrees 25 minutes 25 seconds East a distance of 2058.91 feet to the Point of Beginning; thence North 28 degrees 57 minutes 12 seconds West a distance of 651.12 feet to a point; thence North 43 degrees 38 minutes 02 seconds East a distance of 267.61 feet to a point; thence North 89 degrees 25 minutes 54 seconds East a distance of 377.96 feet to a point; thence South 00 degrees 00 minutes 54 seconds East a distance of 769.66 feet to a point; thence North 89 degrees 25 minutes 25 seconds West a distance of 247.62 feet and back to the Point of Beginning, all more particularly shown and described according to that certain survey and plat thereof by Andrew C. Tomberlin, G.R.L.S. No. 3160, dated June 14, 2012, a copy of said plat being of record in Plat Book 19, Page 626, in the Office of the Clerk , Superior Court, Appling County, Georgia, and by reference incorporated herein and made a part hereof for descriptive and all legal purposes.
This being the same property that was conveyed to Benny C. Crews in that certain Warranty Deed from Billy Crews dated February 24, 2014, recorded March 4, 2014, in Deed Book 507, Page 295, Appling County Records.
Said property found in the possession of Benny Crews will be levied on to satisfy a Fi. Fa. in favor of Crop Production Services, Inc. against Benny Carl Crews issued by Judge Anthony Harrison levied on as the property of defendant in Fi. Fa., notice of sale having been given to the defendant in Fi. Fa. (and/or to defendant in possession).
Appling County Sheriff’s Department
Mark Melton, Appling County Sheriff
This document prepared by:
Michael A. Strickland
State Bar No. 687810
Castellow & Strickland, LLP
P. O. Box 190
Moultrie, Georgia 31776
(229) 985-1213
NOTICE
GEORGIA, APPLING COUNTY
All creditors of the estate of JAMES LEWIS EDWARDS, deceased, late of Appling County, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to me.
March 6, 2018
SHERRIE E. EDWARDS, Administrator of the
Estate of JAMES LEWIS EDWARDS, deceased
Wm. Terry Turner
P.O. Box 328
Baxley, GA 31515
912-367-0311
terryturnerlaw@gmail.com
3/14, 3/21, 3/28 & 4/4ch
NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER
THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
COUNTY OF APPLING
COUNTY OF BACON
STATE OF GEORGIA
By virtue of the Power of Sale contained in the Deed to Secure Debt from THE WRIGHT FAMILY DAIRY, LLC to FNB SOUTH, N.A., dated June 28, 2006 recorded on July 5, 2006 in Deed Book 392, Page 15-22, Clerk(s Office, Appling County, Georgia, and recorded on July 10, 2006 in Deed Book 418, Page 762-769, Clerk’s Office, Bacon County, Georgia there will be sold by the undersigned at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the courthouse door at Appling County, Georgia, within the legal hours of sale on the first Tuesday in April, 2018, the following described property:
Tract One (Groshell) All that tract or parcel of land lying and being in Land Lot No. 47 of the Fifth Land District of Appling and Bacon County, Georgia, consisting of 363.5866 acres more or less, being bound as follows: North by the Land Lot Line; Northeast by lands now or formerly of W. V. Head, a fence dividing; East, South and West by the Land Lots Lines. Said tract of land being more particularly described according to a survey and plat thereof by M.W. Williams, Jr., Surveyor, dated June 1, 1972, recorded in Plat Book 7, Page 247, Appling County records and being incorporated herein for a more full and complete description and all other purposes. Less and Except: 50 acres conveyed by that certain warranty deed from Howard G. Groshell, Jr. to Harold Mobley and Ronnie Mobley dated May 30, 1989, recorded in Deed Book 241, Page 548, Appling County Records and in Deed Book 179, Page 155, Bacon County Records. This being the same property conveyed to Wright’s Appling County Farms, Inc. by deed from W.P. Wright, Jr. dated May 25, 1993, recorded in (a) Deed Book 268, Page 101, Appling County records and (b) Deed Book 210, Page 313, Bacon County Records.
Also Less and Except: 10.135 acres, more or less conveyed to Ronnie Wayne Boatright by deed recorded in Deed Book 355, Page 135 Bacon County Records.
Also Less and Except: 0.661 acres being more particularly shown and described on that certain plat of survey by Everett Tomberlin and Associates, Everett Tomberlin, GRLS No. 2922, dated June 3, 2006, recorded in the Office of the Clerk of Superior Court of Appling County, Georgia, in Plat Book 18, Page 271; together with an easement for access to and from Holstein Lane, a county maintained road, as shown on said plat.
Tract Two (Magwood): All that tract or parcel of land lying and being in Land Lot No. 46 of the Fifth Land District of Appling County, Georgia consisting of 76.91 acres, more or less, being more particularly described as follows: Commencing at the Southwest Land Lot corner of said land lot; thence North 00 degrees 12 minutes 07 seconds West 2702.68 feet to a point; thence North 88 degrees 31 minutes 24 seconds East 574.13 feet to a point; thence North 89 degrees 47 minutes 14 seconds East 874.09 feet to a point on the western right of way County Road No. 531, known as the Red Oak Road (100ft. ROW); thence and along and with said road right of way South 02 degrees 18 minutes 13 seconds East 969.35 feet to a point; thence south 87 degrees 41 minutes 13 seconds West 262 feet to a point; thence South 02 degrees 18 minutes 13 seconds East 295 feet to a point; thence North 87 degrees 41 minutes 13 seconds 262 feet to a point on the western right of way of County Road No. 531; thence along and with said road right of way South 02 degrees 18 minutes 13 seconds East 50.23 feet to a point; thence South 21 degrees 51 minutes 57 seconds West 1035.66 feet to a point; thence South 68 degrees 19 minutes 23 seconds West 1190 feet to the Point of Beginning. This description according to a survey and plat thereof by Merlin J. Tomberlin, dated May 10, 1993, recorded in Deed Book 268, Page 103, in the Office of the Clerk of Superior Court of Appling County, Georgia, being incorporated herein for a more full and complete description and all other purposes. This being the same property conveyed to Wright’s Appling County Farms, Inc. By deed from Gail R. Magwood dated May 25, 1993, recorded in Deed Book 268, Page 102, Appling County records.
Tract Three (Craven): All that tract or parcel of land lying and being a total of 161.5 acres, in Land Lot 47 and 48 of the 5th Land District of partially Appling County and primarily Bacon County, Georgia. Said tract of land being more particularly shown on that certain plat prepared by Merlin J. Tomberlin, GRLS#2477, under date of May 17, 1993, and recorded in Plat Book 11, Page 271, Clerk’s Office Bacon Superior Court, which is incorporated herein and made a part hereof for all purposes. This being land conveyed from Harold W. Mobley and Helen Mobley to Fountain French Land Company, Inc. by deed dated May 28, 1993, and recorded Deed Book 210, Page 316-317 in Clerk’s Office Bacon Superior Court and Deed Book 268, Page 438 in the Clerk’s Office of Appling County, Georgia.
Less and Except: 30 acres, more or less, conveyed to James Earl Williams, Swanda F. Williams and James Stevie Williams by deed recorded in Deed Book 250, Page 67, Bacon County Records.
Also, Less and Except: 30 acres more or less, conveyed to Ronnie Wayne Boatright by deed recorded in Deed Book 355, Page 135, Bacon County Records.
Tract Four (Joel Williams): All that tract or parcel of land being 15.875 acres, more or less, lying and being in Land Lot 48, Fifth and District of Bacon County, Georgia and being further described in the plat of survey prepared by Merlin J. Tomberlin, dated March 12, 2002, and being recorded in Plat Cabinet A, Slide 13-J in the Office of the Clerk of Superior Court of Bacon County, Georgia. Said plat is incorporated herein by reference. This being the same property conveyed to William P. Wright, Jr. by deed from FNB South dated August 14, 2002, recorded in Deed Book 323, Page 232, Bacon County records; and by corrective warranty deed dated August 10, 2004, recorded in Deed Book 359, Page 309, said records.
Tract Five (Johnson): All that tract or parcel of land lying and being in Land Lot No. 46 of the Fifth Land District of Appling County, Georgia, consisting of one-half acre, more or less, being described as follows: BEGINNING at an established point on the eastern edge of the right of way of Red Oak Road, which said point is located a distance of 793 feet northward from the intersection of said right of way with the northern edge of the ditch on the northern side of the road leading from Red Oak Road eastward to the former Mae Ulmer residence; thence eastward from said established point at a right angle to the eastern edge of Red Oak Road a distance of 105 feet; thence at a right angle northward a distance of 210 feet; thence at a right angle westward a distance of 105 feet to the eastern edge of Red Oak Road; thence Southward along said road a distance of 210 feet to the Point of Beginning. This tract of land is located on the western side of a tract of land designated as “Tract 3” on a plat by W. L. Woodard dated March 4, 1948, recorded in Plat Book 1, Page 225, Appling County records. This being the same property conveyed to W.P. Wright, Jr. (being the same person as William P. Wright, Jr.) by deed from Lonnie and Donna L. Johnson dated February 15, 1994, recorded in Deed Book 274, Page 381 Appling County records.
Tract Six (Ray-Black 1ac): All that tract or parcel of land lying and being in Land Lot No. 46. of the Fifth Land District of Appling County, Georgia consisting of one (1) acre, more or less, being triangular in shape, and being bound now or formerly as follows’ North by lands of W.P. Wright, Jr. and Glenda Wright, formerly H.L. Williams; East by Red Oak Road (f/k/a Miles Bridge Road); South by lands of W. P. Wright, Jr. and Glenda Wright formerly Mrs. J.W. Barnes. This being the same property conveyed to William P. Wright, Jr. and Glenda Wright by deed from Dale Ray dated August 17, 1990, recorded in Deed Book 248, Page 352, Appling County records.
Tract Seven (Ray-Black 4ac): All that tract or parcel of land lying and being in Land Lot No. 46 of the Fifth Land District of Appling County, Georgia, consisting of four (4) acres, more or less, being now or formerly bounds as follows: On the North by lands hereinabove described; on the East by Red Oak Road (f/k/a Miles Bridge Road) on the South by lands of the Ebenezer Advent Christin Church and lands of Danny Tomberlin; and on the West by lands of William P. Wright, Jr. and Glenda Wright formerly H. L. Williams. This being the same property conveyed to William P. Wright, Jr. and Glenda Wright by the following:
1) Deed from Dale Ray dated August 17, 1990, recorded in Deed Book 248, Page 352, Appling County Records, and
2) Quitclaim Deed from Danny D. Tomberlin dated October 26, 2001, recorded in Deed Book 353, Page 19, Appling County Records.
Tract Eight(Ray) All that tract or parcel of land lying and being in Land Lot No. 46 of the Fifth Land District of Appling County, Georgia, consisting of 1.77 acres, more or less, being more particularly described as follows: Commencing at the southwest Land Lot corner of said land lot; thence North 40 degrees 26 minutes 41 seconds West 1892.59 feet to the POINT OF BEGINNING; thence North 02 degrees 18 minutes 13 seconds West 295 feet to a point; thence North 87 degrees 41 minutes 13 seconds East 262 feet to a point on the eastern right of way of County Road No. 531 known as the Red Oak Road; thence along and with the said road right of way South 02 degrees 18 minutes 13 minutes East 295 feet to a point; thence South 87 degrees 41 minutes 13 seconds West 262 feet to the Point of Beginning. This description according to the course, metes and bounds of that certain survey and plat thereof by Merlin J. Tomberlin, dated May 16, 1993, recorded in Deed Book 269, Page 2, in the Office of the Clerk of Superior Court of Appling County, Georgia being incorporated herein for a more full and complete description and all other purposes. This being the same property conveyed to William P. Wright, Jr. and Glenda Wright by deed from Dale Ray dated June18, 1993, recorded in Deed Book 269, Page 1, Appling County records.
Tract Nine (Rideout & Strickland): All that tract or parcel of land lying and being in Land Lots No. 3 and 4 of the Fifth Land District of Bacon County, Georgia, consisting of 91.007 acres more or less, and being described according to the course, metes and bounds of that certain plat of survey by Denean W. Dixon, GRLS 1647, which plat is recorded in the Office of the Clerk of Superior Court of Bacon County, Georgia in Plat Cabinet A, Slide 27F2 and incorporated herein for a more full and complete description of the said property and all other purposes.
ALSO, A NON-EXCLUSIVE EASEMENT provided access to the immediately above described property to and from Bunny Trail, said easement being 20 ft. in width and being more particularly shown on the hereinabove referred to plat of survey.
This being a portion of the same property conveyed from David Rideout and Devin Strickland to W. P. Wright Family, LLC by deed dated April 6, 2004, recorded in the deed records in the Office of the Clerk of Superior Court of Bacon County, Georgia, in Deed Book 352, Page 219; and recorded in the deed records in the Office of the Clerk of Superior Court of Appling County, Georgia, in Deed Book 389, Page 290.
Less and Except: All that tract or parcel of land lying and being Land Lot No. 3. of the Fifth Land District of Bacon County, Georgia, consisting of 14.96 acres, more or less, and being more particularly shown and described on that certain survey and plat thereof by Martin Surveying and Mapping, certified by Glenn Martin, GRLS No. 2912, dated February 4, 2014, recorded in the Office of the Clerk of Superior Court of Bacon County, Georgia, in Plat Cabinet A, Slide 49E1, and incorporated herein for a more full and complete description and all other purposes. This being a portion of the property conveyed to The Wright Family Dairy, LLC by from W.P. Wright Family LLC dated June 28, 2006, recorded in the Office of the Clerk of Superior Court of Bacon County, Georgia, in Deed Book 392, Page 13.
Map and Parcel # 057-047001, 058-048006 and 058-048012
Said Deed to Secure Debt having been given to secure a note dated June 28, 2006 in the original principal amount of $2,500,020.00 and a note dated December 24, 2015 in the amount of $2,556,979.29 with interest from date at the rate as specified therein
The debt secured by said Deed to Secure Debt has been and is hereby declared due because of among other possible events of default, failure to pay in accordance with the terms of said notes. The debt remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same and all expenses of the sale, including attorney(s fees.
To the best of the undersigned(s knowledge, the party in possession of the subject property is: The Wright Family Dairy, LLC
The above described property will be sold subject to unpaid state, county and city taxes to the highest bidder for cash and the proceeds will be applied to said indebtedness and the lawful expenses of said sale as provided in said security deed and a conveyance will be made to the purchaser at the sale as authorized by said security deed.
Debtor should contact FNB South, P.O. Box 2028, Alma, Georgia, 31510 phone # 912-632-7262, as to any negotiations, amendments or modification of the above stated Note.
This the 30th day of January, 2018.
FNB South as
Attorney-in-Fact for
The Wright Family Dairy, LLC
P.O. Box 2028
Alma, GA 31510
912-632-7260
Jerome Adams
Attorney at Law
P. O. Box 1005
Douglas, GA 3l534
(912)384-7109
SHERIFF’S SALE
There will be sold at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash, between the legal hours of sale before the courthouse door in Wheeler County, Georgia, on the first Tuesday, April 3, 2018 on the following described property:
All that tract or parcel of land situate, lying and being in Land Lot No. 86 of the Second Land District of Appling County, Georgia, consisting of 2.00 acres, more or less, and being bound, now or formerly, as follows: On the North by lands of Benny Crews, et al.; on the East by Tract 4 as shown on the hereinafter described plat; on the South by Tract 2 as shown on the hereinafter described plat; and on the West by Tract 2 as shown on the hereinafter described plat.
Said tract of land being designated as Tract 4A on a survey and plat thereof prepared by Merlin J. Tomberlin, Surveyor, dated March 19, 2004, a copy of which is attached to that certain deed dated June 26, 2007, recorded in Deed Book 433, Folio 544-546, which is a deed from Billy Crews, Benny Crews as Administrator of the Estate of Tommy Crews, and Benny Crews, to Azilee Crews Thompson, a/k/a Azilee Dean dated May 7, 2009, recorded May 11, 2009, in Deed Book 457, pages 227-229, Appling County records.
Said property found in the possession of Benny Crews will be levied on to satisfy a Fi. Fa. in favor of Crop Production Services, Inc. against Benny Carl Crews issued by Judge Anthony Harrison levied on as the property of defendant in Fi. Fa., notice of sale having been given to the defendant in Fi. Fa. (and/or to defendant in possession).
Appling County Sheriff’s Department
Mark Melton, Appling County Sheriff
This document prepared by:
Michael A. Strickland
State Bar No. 687810
Castellow & Strickland, LLP
P. O. Box 190
Moultrie, Georgia 31776
(229) 985-1213
STATE BOARD MEMBER TO HOLD PUBLIC HEARING
March 27, 2018
Trey Allen to Host
State Board of Education Twelfth District Public Hearing
The State Board of Education will hold a public hearing for citizens in the Twelfth Congressional District on Tuesday, March 27, 2018. The meeting will be held from 7:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Columbia County Commission Auditorium, 630 Ronald Reagan Drive – Building A, Evans, GA 30809.
The purpose of the hearing is to hear comments from interested citizens and educators within the congressional district regarding the performance and problems of public education.
Persons wishing to speak should sign in upon arrival. For more information, please contact Mrs. Debbie Caputo at 404-657-7410.
The Georgia Department of Education does not discriminate on the basis of disability in admission to, access to, or operations of its programs, services or activities. Individuals who need assistance or auxiliary aids for participation in this public forum are invited to make their needs known to Mrs. Debbie Caputo at (404) 657-7410, no later than 72 hours before the scheduled event.
Notice of Intent to Incorporate
Notice is given that Articles of Incorporation which will incorporate DHANYAWAD DEVTA PRANAAM INC. will be delivered to the Secretary of State for filing in accordance with the Georgia Business Corporation Code. (O.C.G.A. §14-2-201.1). The initial registered office of the corporation will be located at 958 E. Parker Street, Baxley, Georgia 3l513, and its initial registered agent at such address is Bipin Rama.
J. Alexander Johnson
JOHNSONFLOYD, LLP
132 West Parker Street
Baxley, Georgia 31513
(912) 367-9000
3/14 & 3/28ch
IN THE PROBATE COURT
COUNTY OF APPLING
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF
CHRISTINA WRIGHT WARD,
DECEASED
ESTATE NO. 2018-12
PETITION FOR LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION NOTICE
TO: JAMES WARD, ORVIN E.L. WRIGHT, TONY SMITH and AVIS SMITH.
MITCHELL GAMBLE has petitioned to be appointed Administrator of the estate of CHRISTINA WRIGHT WARD, deceased, of said County. The Petitioner has also applied for waiver of bond and/or grand of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A. §53-12-261. All interested parties are herby notified to show cause why said petition should not be granted. All objections to the petition must be in writing, setting forth the ground of any such objections, and must be filed with the court on or before April 9, 2018.
All pleadings/objections must be signed under oath before a notary public or before a probate court clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your pleadings/objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact probate court personnel at the following address/telephone number for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be scheduled at a later date. If no objections are filed, the petition may be granted without a hearing.
Diane Hallman
Judge, Probate Court of Appling County
36 South Main Street
Baxley, GA 31513
(912) 367-8114
3/14, 3/21, 3/28 & 4/4
To Whom it May Concern:
On October 30, 2017, H&L Car Care, LLC. towed one 1996 Ford Ranger, tag number – QAS6989 GA, vin number 1FTCR10A8TUD06426, from Ed Igou Road in Baxley, GA. As of March 1, 2018, we have made no contact with the owner of the vehicle. If no contact has been made by April 2, 2018 the vehicle will be sold for towing and storage fees.
3/14, 3/21, 3/28 & 4/4
In Re: Superior Court of Appling County, State of Georgia
Thurman Allan Pittman, year of birth 2006
Petition for Adoption by: Clara Bell Register and William Mitchell Register
Civil Action File No.: 18-3-54C
TO: DAVID V. UNDERWOOD
By order of the court for service by publication dated March 16, 2018, you are hereby notified that on the March 8, 2018, Petitioners filed a Petition for Adoption. You are required to file with the Clerk of the Appling County Superior Court, State of Georgia and to serve upon Petitioner’s attorney, Tracy Alan Brown, whose address is: 148 North Wayne Street, Jesup, Georgia 31546; an answer in writing within sixty (60) days of March 16, 2018.
Witness, the Honorable Stephen G. Scarlett, Sr., Chief Judge of the Appling County Superior Court.
This the 16th day of March, 2018.
Marsha Thomas
Clerk, Appling County Superior Court
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF APPLING COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF
Brooklyn Autumn McLendon, MINOR
ESTATE NO. 2018-27
NOTICE
Date of mailing if any
Date of second publication, if any 3/28/2018
TO: Shannon Michael McLendon
You are hereby notified that Phyllis Alice Upchurch has filed a Petition seeking to be appointed temporary guardian(s) of the above-named Minor. All objections to the Petition to the appointment of a temporary guardian or the appointment of such Petitioner(s) as temporary guardian(s), must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and be filed with this Court no later than fourteen (14) days after this notice is mailed, or ten (10) days after this notice is personally served upon you, or ten (10) days after the second publication of this notice if you are served by publication. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or Georgia probate court clerk and filing fees must be tended with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees.
NOTE: If a natural guardian files a timely objection to the creation of the temporary guardianship, the Petition will be dismissed. If a natural guardian files an objection to the appointment of the Petitioner(s) as guardian(s), or if a parent who is not a natural guardian files an objection to the Petition, a hearing on the matter shall be (scheduled at a later date). If no objection is filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.
Diane Hallman
Judge of the Probate Court
36 S. Main St.
Baxley, GA 31513
912-367-8114
3/21 & 3/28
IN THE JUVENILE COURT OF APPLING COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN THE INTEREST OF J.N.W., DOB: 05/27/2015
Minor Child
Case No. 001-2015-J-068
FOR PETITION TO TERMINATE PARENTAL RIGHTS
TO: JESSICA LYNNE WILLIS, ROCKY WILLIS, SEAN HIGGINBOTHAM and ANY UNKNOWN UNNAMED PUTATIVE FATHERS, and OTHERS CLAIMING AN INTEREST IN THE MINOR CHILD NAMED ABOVE BORN TO KAILEE KRAFCZYK ON THE DATE ABOVE.
By Order for Service by Publication dated January 10, 2018, you are required to appear before the Juvenile Court of APPLING County, Georgia to answer the allegation of a Petition to Terminate Parental Rights filed on 5/5/18, by APPLING County Department of Family and Children Services. You may obtain a free copy of the petition directly or by mail from the clerk of said court. The general nature of the allegations are that the child is a dependent child and the dependent state is likely to continue and cause serious physical, mental, emotional, or moral harm to the child unless the rights of the parents are terminated. The court hearing of your case has been scheduled for May 23, 2018 at 9:30 a.m., at the Appling County Courthouse in Baxley, Georgia.
The court at trial can enter a judgment ending your rights to the children if you fail to appear and show cause why your parental rights should not be terminated. A biological father may lose all rights to the children and not be entitled to object to the termination of their rights unless, within 30 days of receipt of this notice, he files: (1) a petition to legitimate the children; and (2) a notice of the filing of the petition to legitimate with the Juvenile Court of APPLING County, Georgia.
A party has the right to an attorney in this proceeding. If you are unable to hire an attorney, the Court will appoint one for you if you are an indigent person.
If you have any questions concerning this notice of summons, contact the clerk’s office at (912) 367-8126.
WITNESS the Honorable J. ALEXANDER JOHNSON, Judge of said court, this the 5th day of May, 2018.
Lillie Burkett
(Deputy) Clerk, Juvenile Court
APPLING County, Georgia
3/21, 3/28, 4/4 & 4/11pd
IN THE JUVENILE COURT OF APPLING COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN THE INTEREST OF:
JAYELYNNE NICHOLE WILLIS,
SEX: F, AGE: 1, DOB: 05/27/2015
MINOR CHILD
Case No.:001-2015-J-068
ORDER FOR SERVICE BY PUBLICATION
The State Department of Human Resources, acting through the Appling County Department of Family and Children Services, having filed a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights of the above-reference child and it appearing to this court that the whereabouts of the legal father, ROCKY WILLIS, and the biological father SEAN HIGGINBOTHAM and any unknown unnamed putative fathers are presently unknown to the petitioner and petitioner having therefor requested an order directing service to be made upon said parties by publication of summons as by law provided and it further appearing upon petition filed that said parties cannot be found with due diligence within the State of Georgia;
IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED, that service of process be made upon the legal father, ROCKY WILLIS, the biological father SEAN HIGGINBOTHAM, and any unknown unnamed putative fathers by publication as by law provided.
SO ORDERED this the 10 day of Jan., 2018.
Hon. J. Alexander Johnson
Judge of the Juvenile Court of
Order Prepared By:
Sarah M. Tipton-Downie
Special Assistant Attorney General
Post Office Box 926
Vidalia, Georgia 30475
Georgia State Bar No. 712944
3/21, 3/28, 4/4 & 4/11
