Unsettling days for many

By Jamie Gardner

It all began with a threatening statement that was posted to social media. Appling County School officials informed the public on Tuesday, March 13 that a student had made a threatening statement toward another student or students on social media. The news was unsettling for many in the community including school staff, students and parents. Superintendent Dr. Scarlett Copeland stated that the school system and local law enforcement would be vigilant and investigate any and all threats to put student safety first.
Then on Wednesday, March 14 a number of news releases were issued by the school system. The Baxley Police Department also issued the following news release:

“According to Police Chief James Godfrey, on Wednesday, March 14, officers of the Baxley Police Department assisted the Appling County High School Resource Officer (SRO) conduct an investigation into a complaint about information that the school had received about a student that was going to shoot up the school on March 15.

After an investigation into the complaint a male 16-year-old juvenile, of a Baxley address, was removed from the Appling County High School and was detained on charges of one count terroristic threats in connection with the complaint. The juvenile was later transferred to a Youth Detention Center pending further judicial proceedings.

Chief Godfrey and Superintendent Dr. Copeland would like everyone to know that this type of behavior will not be tolerated, and that every effort is being made to assure the safety of the children of Baxley and Appling County.

