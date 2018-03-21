By Jamie Gardner
It all began with a threatening statement that was posted to social media. Appling County School officials informed the public on Tuesday, March 13 that a student had made a threatening statement toward another student or students on social media. The news was unsettling for many in the community including school staff, students and parents. Superintendent Dr. Scarlett Copeland stated that the school system and local law enforcement would be vigilant and investigate any and all threats to put student safety first.
Unsettling days for many
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)