Lady Rams are Conference Champions

The Appling County Middle School Lady Rams tennis team finished the season as Conference Champions on Saturday and also had a undefeated season. Head Coach Ashley Wright calls this the strongest girls tennis team she has coached in her 10 years of coaching and thanks the girls for working hard.
“Most people do not understand that our tennis program is year round, said Coach Wright. “We have several individuals in the community that work with our children. A special thanks to Brett Hand, Keith Morris, Patrick Brannen, Belinda Horne and Kelli Richie.
“Without our tennis family this would not be possible. Our booster club and tennis teams are growing. Last year we had 82 kids from age 8-18 play recreation tennis. We are amazed and blessed to have such talent in Appling County,” Wright concluded.
The Appling County Middle School Rams tennis team also finished the year in strong fashion as first runner up in the Conference Championship. The boys played Pierce and fought hard. In the championship it came down to the last match and it went to a tie breaker. The boys fell short in the tie breaker 2-7.
To continue reading this article pick up a copy of The Baxley News-Banner on newsstands today or call 912-367-2468 or email mail@baxleynewsbanner.com to subscribe.