Henry Joseph Boss, 81, a resident of Athens, TN passed away on Monday, March 12, 2018 at Life Care Center of Athens, TN. He was born on October 25, 1936 in Chickamauga, a son of the late Henry Earl and Bessie Lee Boss. He graduated from Appling County High School, attended and graduated from both Norman Park College in Georgia and UTC in Chattanooga, TN. During his career, he worked at Hamilton County Nursing Home, Erlanger Medical Center, YMCA and the Georgia Baptist Children’s Home.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a wife, Edna Boss, one brother Raymond Boss and three sisters, Gurtha Lee Pierce, Martha Fox and Betty Strickland.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife, Wanda Wright Boss, two daughters, Elizabeth Boss and Gayle King and her husband, Eddie, one grandson Jessie King, two granddaughters, Kristina Lee and Kayla Margolis, one granddaughter in love, Elizabeth Lane, one brother, J.B. Boss, numerous other extended family members and a host of special friends.
The family received friends on Wednesday, March 14, 2018 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the Decatur Church of God located at 16740 Highway 58 S in Decatur, TN.
The funeral was held Thursday, March 15, 2018 at 12:00 p.m. at the church with the Reverend Frank Wright officiating.
Caleb Atkin, Mr. Atkin, Robert Fox, Chris Kesterson, Brandon Wright, Brandon Vickers and Eddie King served as honorary pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, the family request that memorial donations be made either to the Georgia Baptist Children’s Home or the American Cancer Society in Henry’s memory.
Companion Funeral Home of Athens is honored to have assisted the Boss family with his arrangements.