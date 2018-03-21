Kimberly Tanner Fennell, age 40, of Alma passed away Tuesday, March 13, 2018 at Southeast Georgia Health System after an extended illness. She was daughter of the late Kenneth Donny Tanner and was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Kermit and Winiford Tanner and maternal grandparents, Daniel and Clearsia Thomas. She retired five years ago from Respiratory Therapist and was a member of Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church in Snipesville.
Survivors include her husband of 17 years, Kenyon David Fennell, her mother, Kay Thomas Tanner, two children, Jacob Cole Fennell and Noe Nichole Fennell of Alma, mother and father-in law, David and Susan Fennell of Baxley, and three aunts, Jan Cash (Marc) of Rex, Sandra Roundtree (Ray) of Callahan, FL. and Patricia Tanner of Alma.
Funeral services were held Friday, March 16, at 2:00 p.m. from the Chapel of Crosby Funeral with the Rev. Keith Yawn and the Rev. Stan Long officiating. Interment followed in Wolf Pit Cemetery. The family received visitors at the funeral home Thursday from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m.
Active pallbearers were Jim Wheeler, Kelvin Fennell, Justin James, Dr. Steven Williams, Anthony Harris and James Smith.
Honorary pallbearers were Justin and Lana Williamson, Rachel Ahl, Mike and Lori Campbell, Freddy and Linda Peacock, Naomi Taylor, the Rev. Rick Brown, David and Jeanene McLellan, Justin and Jeffery McLellan and all others in attendance.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Mt. Pleasant Church Building Fund 341 Mt. Pleasant Church Rd. Denton, GA. 31532.
Crosby Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.