Gladys Thomas Carter Hamilton, age 93, of Baxley died Tuesday, March 13, 2018 in the Appling HealthCare System.
Mrs. Carter was born in Appling County on December 20, 1924 to the late William Frank Thomas and the late Ruby Davis Thomas. She was a member of Ten Mile Creek Baptist Church. Mrs. Carter was also a member of Woodman of the World and was co-owner of Appling Dress Factory. Mrs. Carter was preceded in death by her husbands, LeRoy Carter, Perry Hamilton and three brothers, Bill Thomas, James Thomas and Wallace “Ball” Thomas.
Survivors include her special daughters, Sherry and Kevin Carter and Cathy and Eddie Carter, all of Baxley; her special son, Terry Thomas of Baxley and step children, Wanda Stevenson, Marsha Temples, Perry Hamilton, Jr. and Lon Hamilton, all of McRae; sisters, Frankie “Poodle” Tillman of Baxley and Nell Carter of Surrency; brothers, Jerry (Alene) Thomas, Randall (Linda) Thomas and Rudolph (Janine) Thomas, all of Baxley; sisters in law, Eldora Thomas of Flaukville and Shirley Chance of Baxley; six special grandchildren and eight special great grandchildren also survive.
Funeral services were held Saturday, March 17, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. at Ten Mile Creek Baptist Church with the Rev. Tommy Daniels and the Rev. Bryan Gill officiating.
Interment followed in Ten Mile Creek Baptist Church Cemetery.
Active pallbearers were Shawn White, Stacey Crapps, Eddie Carter, Tyler Thomas, Randy Thomas and Jerry Thomas.
Musical selections were rendered by Vickie Dyal, Samantha Carter, the Rev. Bryan Gill, the Rev. Tommy Daniels and her special grandchildren.
Funeral arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.