Sarah Elizabeth Sellers McNeal, age 83, of Baxley passed away Saturday, March 10, 2018 at her residence under the care of Comfort Care Hospice.
Mrs. McNeal was born September 7, 1934 in Jeff Davis County to the late Johnson Cleo Sellers and the late Midian Yawn Sellers. She was retired from the Appling County Board Of Education and was a member of Midway Baptist Church. Mrs. McNeal was preceded in death by her husband, Cecil Edwin McNeal, sister, Bobbie Howard and son in law, Ted Webb. She was a wonderful and loving daughter, wife, sister, Mother, Granny and great-granny.
Survivors include her daughters, Cecile (Leland) Griffin, Brenda Webb, and Regina (Andy) Wagner; son, Ryan McNeal, all of Baxley; sister, Jeanette McLeod of Tallahassee, Fl; brothers, Herman (Corine) Sellers and Kenny (Alice) Sellers, all of Hazlehurst; grandchildren, Jared and Angie Griffin, Channing Branch, Bambi Wagner, Kayla and Jonathan Mann, Neal and Brandy Griffin, A.J. Wagner and Sheree Branch and Braxton McNeal. Eleven great grandchildren also survive.
Funeral services were held Monday, March 12 at 2:00 p.m. from Midway Baptist Church. The Rev. Benji McReady, the Rev. Wayne Williamson and the Rev. Jonathan Mann officiated and a eulogy was given by Kayla Mann.
Interment followed in Oak View Baptist Church Cemetery.
Active pallbearers were Neal Griffin, Jared Griffin, A.J. Wagner, Drew Carter, Braxton McNeal, Tim Howard, Chris Sellers and Carter Branch.
Honorary pallbearers were Waulida Murphy, Sheree Branch, Comfort Care Hospice and all friends and family in attendance.
Remembrances may be made to the Midway Baptist Church Adult Ladies Sunday School Class, c/o Tammy Lott, 6605 Nails Ferry Road, Baxley, Ga. 31513.
Musical selections were rendered by Jeanne Spell, Deanna Rudd and Tammie Lott.
Arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.