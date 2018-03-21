Sen. David Shafer needs to quickly resolve charges

By Dick Yarbrough

Let me say upfront that Sen. David Shafer, R-Gwinnett County, who is running for lieutenant governor, and I haven’t been the closest of buddies. I didn’t like the way he and his cohort, Sen. William Ligon, R-Glynn County, gutted an otherwise much-needed adoption bill last year with some end-of-the-session shenanigans, holding the bill hostage in a clumsy political effort to ensure mission-based adoption agencies did not have to place children with same-sex parents. 
This year, the bill, under the pugnacious management of Rep. Bert Reeves, R-Cobb County, passed overwhelmingly and has been signed into law by Gov. Nathan Deal. Ligon has put his concerns into a separate measure, yet to pass, which he should have done last year.

Since that time, Shafer has resigned as president pro tempore of the Senate to make his run for the state’s second highest office. I know Sen. Ligon remains a busy guy because I read his screeds in the papers in which this column appears around the state, trying to convince you that I don’t know what I am talking about. The Woman Who Shares My Name could have told him that a long time ago and spared him the adjectives.

