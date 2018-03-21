By Mary Ann Ellis
The first Saturday in March arrived in great beauty, calling me outdoors as she came. Larry and I had gone to town, and on our return, he pulled the truck to the back steps to unload my potting soil, mulch, and assorted other gardening supplies. Our grandson Stuart stood on a ladder down at the end of the house washing windows. When he saw us pull in, he came down to help unload. I gathered several bags in my arms to take into the house because I could hardly wait to get back to my yard work. Various projects fluttered like butterflies in my mind. The chives needed to be divided and repotted. I intended to add a few lovely rose and pink dianthus plants to some currently blooming pots. My daylily bed needed some weeding, some more mulch, and in one of my bags I had fertilizer for my 16 red Knockout roses. So much fun awaited me.