By Billy G. Howard
While two parishioners (I’ll refer to as Mr. John and Mr. Terry) of a particular church were engaged in conversation following Sunday service, John posed a question to Terry about his desire to follow through with plans to start a small business. Terry’s response was quite surprising given the fact he’d always been perceived as having an entrepreneurial spirit. Described as an enterprising “go getter,” Terry had previously undertaken the process of starting three or four businesses but all eventually failed.
The power of positivism
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)