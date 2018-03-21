The power of positivism

Posted by
Staff Writer
in Columns
Wednesday, March 21. 2018
Comments (0)
By Billy G. Howard

While two parishioners (I’ll refer to as Mr. John and Mr. Terry) of a particular church were engaged in conversation following Sunday service, John posed a question to Terry about his desire to follow through with plans to start a small business. Terry’s response was quite surprising given the fact he’d always been perceived as having an entrepreneurial spirit. Described as an enterprising “go getter,” Terry had previously undertaken the process of starting three or four businesses but all eventually failed.

The reason soon became rather obvious as the two gentlemen continued conversing and Terry began to speak on the events of his life. Peculiarly enough, most everything that was spoken by him seemed to be enveloped in various aspects of negativity. He concluded, “Nothing has ever gone right for me, no matter what I’ve tried to do.”

John’s response, uncharacteristically, didn’t contain the least bit of sympathy as his assessment of the friend’s circumstances had him flatly conclude, “That’s because you’re so negative. If you start out in doubt and dwell in disbelief what other outcome can you really expect?” Several minutes were exhausted with John specifying the significance of positive thought which would generally facilitate the same nature of general conversation.

To read the complete column pick up a copy of The Baxley News-Banner on newsstands now or CLICK HERE to subscribe today.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.

To prevent automated Bots from commentspamming, please enter the string you see in the image below in the appropriate input box. Your comment will only be submitted if the strings match. Please ensure that your browser supports and accepts cookies, or your comment cannot be verified correctly.
CAPTCHA

 
   
 
Content copyright ©The Baxley News-Banner