Weekly Arrest Report

The following are arrests made by the Appling County Sheriff’s Office from March 9 – March 15.
On March 9, Kiana Maria Simmons was arrested for adult restraint law seat belt, endangerment of child under 13 (DUI), two counts endangering a child by driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, three counts child restraint law child seat safety, driving without a valid license, and DUI – driving under the influence of drugs.
March 10, Ashlie Marie McDaniel was arrested for adult restraint law seat belt, DUI/alcohol, possession of less than one-ounce marijuana, possession/manufacturing/distribution/etc. VGCS, possession and use of drug related objects, and driving without license on person.
March 12, Linford Diaz Garcia was arrested for disorderly conduct and public drunkenness.
March 12, Chanda Gail Bell was arrested for driving while license suspended or revoked.
March 12, Daniel Rickey Hunter was arrested for possession less than one-ounce marijuana.
March 12, Leeza Mariah Reddish was arrested for four counts theft by deception and five counts theft by taking.
