Miss Dyal and Mr. Lee to wed

Michael and Vickie Dyal are pleased to announce the upcoming marriage of their daughter, Valaree Kaitlin Dyal to Ronnie Hunter Lee, the son of Ron and Knicole Lee, all of Baxley.
Kaitlin’s maternal grandparents are Jerry and Alene Thomas of Baxley. Her paternal grandparents are the late Aldrich and Lola Mae Dyal of Hazlehurst. Hunter’s maternal grandparents are Patricia Keeton of Surrency and Wayne Fannin of Baxley. His paternal grandparents are Ronnie and Laveen Lee of Alma.
Kaitlin is a 2009 graduate of Appling County High School and a 2016 graduate of South University School of Pharmacy. She is currently employed with Wal-Mart Pharmacy. Hunter is a 2013 graduate of Appling County High School and a 2017 graduate of South Georgia State College. He is currently employed by the Appling County Board of Education.
The couple’s wedding will take place on March 31, at 5:00 in the evening at Southern Peach Plantation, located at 1360 Sellers Road in Baxley. A reception will follow and all friends and family are invited to attend.