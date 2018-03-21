Haynes receives Best Solo in Show

Appling Applause traveled to the Peach State Invitational at Tift County High School in Tifton on March 10. The group received first runner up in the High School Large Group Division. They also received Best Solo in Show due to the amazing talents of Gracie Haynes.
This was their final competition for the year, and they are leaving with yet another trophy. If you’d like to see their award winning show, their last performance will be March 27 at the ACHS Fine Arts Center at 6:30 p.m.
This one is free, so be sure to check it out.