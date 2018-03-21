Tri County CASA is in search of Executive Director

Tri County CASA is currently looking to fill the position of Executive Director.
Applicants should have at least two years of volunteer or paid experience in any of the following fields: Social Services, child advocacy, volunteer supervision, non-profit management, child welfare, or education. A Bachelor’s Degree in child development, psychology, sociology, social work, education or a related field is preferred but may be substituted for extensive experience in the above fields. Necessary skill set includes organizational and administrative skills including budget management as well as volunteer/employee supervision and community/relationship building. Resumes can be dropped off at the Tri-County office at 239 North East Park Avenue in Baxley
Tri-County CASA is an equal opportunity employer.