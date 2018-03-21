Tri County CASA is in search of Executive Director

Posted by
Staff Writer
in News
Wednesday, March 21. 2018
Comments (0)
Tri County CASA is currently looking to fill the position of Executive Director.
Applicants should have at least two years of volunteer or paid experience in any of the following fields: Social Services, child advocacy, volunteer supervision, non-profit management, child welfare, or education. A Bachelor’s Degree in child development, psychology, sociology, social work, education or a related field is preferred but may be substituted for extensive experience in the above fields. Necessary skill set includes organizational and administrative skills including budget management as well as volunteer/employee supervision and community/relationship building. Resumes can be dropped off at the Tri-County office at 239 North East Park Avenue in Baxley

Tri-County CASA is an equal opportunity employer.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.

To prevent automated Bots from commentspamming, please enter the string you see in the image below in the appropriate input box. Your comment will only be submitted if the strings match. Please ensure that your browser supports and accepts cookies, or your comment cannot be verified correctly.
CAPTCHA

 
   
 
Content copyright ©The Baxley News-Banner