Ribbon Cutting held for Therapy Tree

Posted by
Staff Writer
in Headlines, News
Wednesday, March 14. 2018
Comments (0)
The Baxley – Appling County Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting on Tuesday, March 6 for the Therapy Tree’s new location in Baxley. The Therapy Tree seeks to serve all ages and stages of clients who are affected by speech, language, voice and swallowing deficits. The dedicated staff and four locations serve Southeast Georgia in six counties and four cities. The Chamber would like to welcome them to the business community and thank them for investing in Baxley. For information on their services, visit their website at thetherapytree.net. Shown are Therapy Tree staff members with Chamber members and other local officials.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.

To prevent automated Bots from commentspamming, please enter the string you see in the image below in the appropriate input box. Your comment will only be submitted if the strings match. Please ensure that your browser supports and accepts cookies, or your comment cannot be verified correctly.
CAPTCHA

 
   
 
Content copyright ©The Baxley News-Banner