The Baxley – Appling County Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting on Tuesday, March 6 for the Therapy Tree’s new location in Baxley. The Therapy Tree seeks to serve all ages and stages of clients who are affected by speech, language, voice and swallowing deficits. The dedicated staff and four locations serve Southeast Georgia in six counties and four cities. The Chamber would like to welcome them to the business community and thank them for investing in Baxley. For information on their services, visit their website at thetherapytree.net. Shown are Therapy Tree staff members with Chamber members and other local officials.
Ribbon Cutting held for Therapy Tree
