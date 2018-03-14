Many shopped until they dropped...

Were you brave enough to venture out on Highway 341 last Friday and Saturday? If you did, you joined thousands of other people who were participating in the annual Peaches to the Beaches Yard Sale. The route for the yard sale is currently over 200 miles long and includes Lamar, Peach, Crawford, Houston, Pulaski, Dodge, Telfair, Jeff Davis, Appling, Wayne and Glynn counties along Highway 341. There were over 200 official vendors in Baxley and Appling County during the two-day event. Pictured above is a youngster that literally shopped until he dropped at a booth in Baxley on Friday. Below are additional scenes from the event. The annual event is held on the second weekend in March. If you’d like information about the sale or how to have an official booth next year, contact the Baxley-Appling County Chamber of Commerce at 912-367-7731.