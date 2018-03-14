Leander Westley Boggs, Sr., age 88, passed way peacefully on Monday, March 5, 2018. A native of Hinesville, he resided in Jacksonville, Florida for most of his life.
Survivors include his wife, Carrol Grier Boggs; daughter, Carolynn Colonel (John); sister, Dollie Boggs Marshall; mother and father-in-law, John and Alberta Grier; sisters-in-law, Jacquelaine Obi, Cynthia Grier, and Kathy Ramsey (Leroy); brother-in-law, Ralph Grier (Anne); a number of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relative and friends.
A funeral service for Mr. Boggs will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, March 14, 2018 at Impact Church, 8985 Lone Star Road, Jacksonville, Florida with Pastor George Davis.
Mr. Boggs rested in the mortuary for visitation on Tuesday, March 13, 2018 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and at the church on Wednesday, March 14, 2018 from 9:00 a.m. until the hour of service.
Interment will be in Jacksonville National Cemetery.
Friends are asked to assemble at the church under the direction of Alphonso West Mortuary, Inc., 4409 Soutel Drive, Jacksonville, Florida, 904-766-9671.