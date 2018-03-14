Colvin Carter

Colvin Carter, 72, of Baxley, died Wednesday, March 7, 2018.
Mr. Carter was born June 6, 1945 in Appling County to the late George Carter and the late Lucille Holcomb Carter. He was a member of Midway Baptist Church. He played football during high school and coached little league football. He was preceded in death by his wife, Sandy Carter.

He is survived by two daughters and a son in law, Regina and Larry Benton and Kim Carter, all of Spartanburg, South Carolina; son and daughter in law, Kevin and Amanda Carter of Baxley and a stepson, Chris Goforth of Rossville; a sister, Joyce Pearce of Surrency; brother and sister in law, Curtis and Ann Carter of Baxley. Nine grandchildren and three great grandchildren also survive.

Funeral services were held Friday, March 9, 2017 at 1:00 p.m. at Midway Baptist Church with the Rev Wayne Williamson, the Rev. Michael Beecher and the Rev. Aaron Williamson officiating.

Interment will be in the Ten Mile Creek Baptist Church Cemetery at a later date.

Active Pallbearers were Andy Harrelson, Brandon Harrelson, Randy Harrelson, Jeff Pearce, Lonnie Adams and Jason Pearce.

The family expresses special thanks to Southern Care Hospice for the care provided and for serving as honorary pallbearers.

Musical selections were rendered by Floyd Hunter and David Williams.

Funeral arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.
