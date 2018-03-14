Glynn Haus Carter, age 55, of Baxley passed away Tuesday, March 6, 2018.
Glynn was born June 6, 1962 in Appling County and was a member of Ten Mile Creek Baptist Church. He was a Lineman for Georgia Power Company. Glynn was preceded in death by his father, John Lester “Reno” Carter.
Survivors include his mother, Eleanor Baker Carter of Baxley; sisters and brothers in law, Rena’ and Dennis “Bootsie” Morris of Wilson, North Carolina and LaDonna and Mike Hines of Four Oaks, North Carolina; brother and sister in law, Jody Linton and Michelle Nix Carter of Baxley; very special nieces and nephews, Savannah Hines, Carter Hines, Jake Carter and Jenna Carter.
Visitation was Saturday, March 10, 2018 at 1:00 p.m. at Ten Mile Creek Baptist Church. A memorial service followed at 2:00 p.m. with the Rev. Joe Ferguson and the Rev. Jim Snell officiating and a eulogy by Steve Craven.
A private interment was in Ten Mile Creek Baptist Church Cemetery.
Honorary Pallbearers were Matt Baker, Jeff Herrington, Eddie Carter, Rick Ware, Roy Woods, Doug Sims, Marian Brigman Wharton, Ferris Dyal, Mike McCranie, Travis Bell, Steve Craven, Joe Ferguson and Wanda Tippins Gould.
Congregational hymns were led by the Rev. Fred Anderson and accompanied by Chelsei Stone Norris.
