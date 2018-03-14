Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory announces the services for Barbara Erdman, age 72, who passed away Monday, March 5, 2018 at her residence. She was a native of Coatesville, PA living in Appling County for the past 30 years. Before retiring she worked at Western Auto and Walmart in Baxley.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Jesse and Lottie Killingsworth Griffin.
Survivors include her husband, Gene Erdman of Baxley; one daughter, Christine and Sloan Erdman of Yulee, FL; two stepsons, Byron Erdman of Berwick, PA and Loren Erdman of Jacksonville, FL; eight grandchildren, Brittany and Sean Douglas, Alexis Erdman, Jeffery Erdman, Bryce and Andrea Broyan, Brooklyn Erdman, Brandon Erdman, Brian Erdman and Michelle Milheim and two great grandchildren, Hunter Sheppard and Sean Douglas, Jr.
The family received friends on Saturday, March 10, 2018 from 1:00-3:00 p.m. at Nobles Funeral Home Chapel.
