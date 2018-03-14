Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory announces the services for Hazel Colene Aspinwall Griffis, age 87, who passed away Monday, March 5, 2018 at her residence in Ocala, FL surrounded by her family, she journeyed peacefully from this life, to her eternal home with her Lord and Savior.
Hazel is survived by her loving husband, Delmus Griffis whom she married on July 17, 1948. Together they shared 70 years and were blessed with three sons: Douglas Griffis (Sherra) of Lakeland, Florida, Chris Griffis (Cheryl) of Ocala, Florida and Warren Griffis (Connie) of Ocala, Florida; along with eight grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.
Hazel was preceded in death by her mother, Mattie Aspinwall Kent; father, Gordon Aspinwall, stepfather, Doc Kent, sister, Elaine Aspinwall and bother, Warren Aspinwall.
She is survived by seven sisters, Hilda McCall, Wanda Powell, Judy Knight, Ima Dean Sapp and Erma Jean Mitchell all of Appling County, Helen Cody of Ft. Myers, Florida and Wilda Holman of Sorrento, Florida; four brothers, Dale Kent, Bernie Kent, Albert Kent all of Appling County and J.L. Kent of Orlando, FL.
Funeral services were held Saturday, March 10, 2018 at 1:00 p.m. at Memorial Freewill Baptist Church in Surrency with the Reverend Allen Carter officiating.
Interment followed in the church cemetery.
Visitation was held one hour prior to funeral services at the church.
Memorial Freewill Baptist Church held a special place in Hazel’s heart. She grew up and attended Memorial as a child Memorial and is where she accepted Christ as a young girl. The family shares many fond memories of special times shared together at Memorial Church.
The family would also like to extend their thanks to the staff of Hospice of Marion County, Florida. Ms. Betty, Kim, Stephanie and many others provided loving care and assistance to Hazel and her family. They are forever grateful for their kindness, love and compassion.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to East Team Hospice of Marion County, PO Box 4860, Ocala, FL 34474 or Memorial Freewill Baptist Church 3335 Holmesville Road, Surrency, GA 31563.
