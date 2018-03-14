Ronald Lavon Staten, age 65, of Wrightsville, died Tuesday, March 6, 2018 in Dublin.
Mr. Staten was born June 13, 1952 in Homerville and was formerly employed at Plant Hatch and retired from Griffin Industries in East Dublin. He was a member of the Georgia Outdoor Network, Treeing Feist Association and National Rifle Association. Mr. Staten was preceded in death by his father, Felton Lavon Staten and a sister, Tammy Staten.
Mr. Staten is survived by his wife, Sandra Staten of Wrightsville; two daughters, Sarah Murray of Macon and Holly Smith and husband, Lavern of Surrency; mother, Joyce Staten of Statenville; two sisters, Joy Routt and husband, D.A. of Washington and Cynthia Zeigler and husband, Leon of Statenville. Seven grandchildren also survive.
Funeral services were held Saturday, March 10, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. at the Chapel of Swain Funeral Home with Elder Jerry Lightsey, Superintendent James Futch and Elder Don Gilbert officiating.
Interment followed in Staten Cemetery in Statenville at 3:30 p.m.
Active Pallbearers were Auden Murray, Chance Murray, Adam Garschagen, Lavern Smith, II, Will Harvey, Jami Zeigler and Mitch Bennett.
Honorary Pallbearers were the co-workers of Plant Hatch Maintenance Department.
Musical selections were rendered by Belinda Smith.
In lieu of flowers remembrances may be made to the Local Law Enforcement, 560 Barnes Street Suite B, Baxley, Ga. 31513.
Arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.