Be good parents

Last week I watched a video of a father in a vehicle following his 10-year-old son who was jogging to school. Why? The son got in trouble a few days before for bullying kids on a school bus and the boy was actually kicked off the bus for three days. The video has garnered national attention and varying opinions of the father’s actions.
This is where the rubber meets the road, so to speak. Instead of coming to the defense of the child and blaming others for the issue, or letting the kid just run off and watch more cartoons or play video games, this father decided to take action and hold his son accountable for his actions (a rarity these days). As punishment the father made his son jog to school in the morning to teach him a valuable lesson. On the morning the video was shot, it was even drizzling a little. There may be some out there that believe the father went too far in his discipline. Many might even say this is child abuse. I feel the father did right by his child; he was a parent.
Many of the problems we are experiencing in society is due to bad parenting and a lack of accountability. What if this father had blamed others and just let the son get away with his actions? Would the child have learned from his mistake? From an early age my boys have been taught that if they get in trouble at school, or anywhere else for that matter, they will get in trouble at home. Letting children know there will be consequences for their poor choices or actions is one of the most fundamental steps of parenting. Next you have to follow through with actual punishment when they do something wrong. This should be common sense, right? So why are so many failing?
Here’s why. Many so-called parents in today’s society might have said in the case above, “Well those other kids shouldn’t have been messing with you either.” Or, “That bus driver should have stopped this before it ever got this far, it’s not your fault.” Or, “It’s okay baby, the system is just picking on you. You go ahead and go watch your television and play your games.” Can you just hear the excuses?
One of the most important jobs we have is to be good parents to our children; it’s time we stop trying to be our son or daughter’s best friend and be the parent they desperately need and desire. It’s also time for accountability to once again enter our houses. Stop trying to pass the blame on others and take responsibility for not only you, but also your children, and simply teach them right from wrong. Let’s strive to be good parents.
-Jamie Gardner