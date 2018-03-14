In the groove

By Mary Ann Ellis

Some of you in my age range (older than Methuselah) remember the old days of record players when needles got stuck in a groove of a record and repeated the same phrase again and again. When you played the same record one too many times, Elvis sang, “You ain’t nothing but . . . ., You ain’t nothing but . . . ., You ain’t nothing but . . .” until you couldn’t stand it anymore and with dish soap up to your elbows, you went to manually correct the problem.
Elvis sang me through years of dishwashing. No Beatles for me. Elvis was the MAN, but he spent a lot of time repeating phrases on my record player, maybe because I spent my weekly one-dollar allowance on his newest 45rpm record and wore it out by the next weekend. Mama and Daddy went off to the living room to rest from their labors while I stayed in the kitchen with Elvis and labored over the dishes.

“Mary Ann, turn that thing off.” Mama would yell. “If I hear that crazy hound dog song one more time, I’ll start barking.”
“Is that the only record you have, Mary Ann?” Daddy inquired.

When I travel today, I look for the oldie stations like 98.3 out of Savannah. There’s some real music for you. “Smoking in the Boys’ Room” and “Hang on, Sloopy” are regulars. I sing along with “Sitting on the Dock of the Bay” and “Soldier Boy” as I drive to Brunswick or Savannah or just around Baxley.

