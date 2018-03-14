By Mary Ann Ellis
Some of you in my age range (older than Methuselah) remember the old days of record players when needles got stuck in a groove of a record and repeated the same phrase again and again. When you played the same record one too many times, Elvis sang, “You ain’t nothing but . . . ., You ain’t nothing but . . . ., You ain’t nothing but . . .” until you couldn’t stand it anymore and with dish soap up to your elbows, you went to manually correct the problem.
In the groove
