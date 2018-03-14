Disease of entitlement?

By Billy G. Howard

An old adage suggests, “Give a man a fish and he’ll eat for a day. Teach a man how to fish and he’ll eat for a lifetime.” This thought holds significant value when one considers the increasing number of people who have seemingly given up on the concept of working and providing for themselves. The fact that more and more people are becoming dependents of the government leaves one to wonder about the general direction of our nation.
Granted, there are many who work tirelessly day in and day out in effort to achieve some nominal degree of success. In fact, the basis of America’s free enterprise social order avails to anybody with the ambition to do so, an avenue to personal success which often results in individual financial security. Factually speaking, Statista.com reported the number of people self-employed in the United States from spring 2013 to spring 2017. In 2017, there were 16.78 million self-employed people in the U.S. At one point during the past three years those individuals and their employees equated thirty percent of the country’s work force.

The unfortunate fact is, many of today’s youth; tomorrow’s would be work force, possess an interesting sense of entitlement. It seems that a great majority of the younger generation feel life somehow owes them something simply because they exist. People who will one day be in charge of operating, administering and governing the particulars of how others throughout the world live appear to have no real interest in securing an empowering life for themselves.

To read the complete column pick up a copy of The Baxley News-Banner on newsstands now or CLICK HERE to subscribe today.
