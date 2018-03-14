Weekly Arrest Report

The following are arrests made by the Appling County Sheriff’s Office from March 2 – March 8.
On March 2, Charles Clifton Sellers, III was arrested for driving while license suspended or revoked and failure to obey traffic control device.
March 3, Brooke Amber Nail was arrested for DUI-driving under the influence of drugs and improper stopping.
March 3, Israel Ramirez was arrested for defective or no headlights, possession of a schedule I or II controlled substance with intent to distribute and possession and use of drug related objects.
March 3, Rito Bernario Luciano was arrested for driving without license and failure to dim headlights.
March 3, Andy Leon Ring was arrested for probation violation.
March 3, Gregory Antonio Paulk was arrested for improper turn and driving with suspended or revoked license.
To read the complete arrest report pick up a copy of The Baxley News-Banner on newsstands now or CLICK HERE
to subscribe.