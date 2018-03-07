First ever Excellence in Education Dinner held

The Baxley-Appling County Chamber of Commerce hosted its first ever Excellence in Education Dinner on Tuesday, Feb. 27. During the program awards were presented to the 2018 Star Student and Teacher from Appling Christian Academy and Appling County High School as well as the Teachers of the Year from each of the six Appling County Schools.
The Chamber also recognized Coastal Pines Technical College for being named the 2017 Technical College System of the year. CPTC President, Dr. Glenn Diebert spoke about the work Coastal Pines is doing in 13 counties in Southeast Georgia. The partnership between business and education is vital and the Chamber is thankful for the job local educators do on a daily basis.
The Chamber congratulates this year’s award recipients and thank them for their ongoing work molding the minds of the young people in Appling County. The Chamber believes the community is blessed to have thriving public, private and post-secondary education opportunities that allow for a high quality education.
Awards
The Appling County High School STAR Student for 2018 is Caroline Lindsey. Caroline selected Terry Spell as her STAR Teacher.
Appling Christian Academy’s 2018 STAR Student is Connor McDaniel. He selected Cheryl Ingle as his STAR Teacher.
The 2018 Teachers of the Year include Carmen Spell of Appling County Primary School, Renea McCall of Appling County Elementary School, Heather Thompson of Altamaha Elementary School, Jessica Edenfield of Fourth District Elementary School, James Perry of Appling County Middle School and Brent McBride of Appling County High School. The overall winner for the Appling County School District Teacher of the Year is Renea McCall.
Pictured - ACHS Star Student Caroline Lindsey shown with her Star Teacher Terry Spell and ACA Star Student Connor McDaniel is shown with Principal Jerome Granade.
To view additional photos from the Excellence in Education Dinner pick up a copy of The Baxley News-Banner on newsstands now or CLICK HERE
to subscribe today!